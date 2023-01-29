Central Western Daily
In Depth

Challenges facing Orange City Council in 2023

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 30 2023 - 9:53am, first published January 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange City Council.

Orange City Councillors - entrusted with spending millions of your dollars each year - return to the chamber next week. We've compiled the major upcoming challenges, and every achieved during the term so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.