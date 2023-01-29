For me, the biggest issue is limited effectiveness in communication between council and the public. We do have communications officers but I'm not sure that their full range of talents and skills are being utilised. For example, we all know the roads are falling apart and we all know that it's because we've had so much rain but we've failed to adequately explain what we can actually do about it and what the time frames are. We have some great social media commentary on some issues but not every person engages in this way - this particular demographic is still a valuable part of our community and they deserve adequate attempts at communication.