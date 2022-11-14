Two similarly-named streets in North Orange are proving an unexpected source of chaos - but a plan to address home owner concerns is in place.
Residents on Lily Place and Lily Pilly Place - located about one kilometre apart - report frequent postal mix-ups and difficulty maintaining essential services.
Google Maps also fails to reliably differentiate the locations, preventing those who live on the streets from accessing grocery of food delivery services.
The number of issues arising from numerous service and or delivery providers is still causing an undue stress ... I am finding this to be a totally unnecessary hassle.- Resident of Lily Pilly Drive, in North Orange
Concern about potential confusion among emergency services has been flagged with council, but no mix-up has been recorded to date.
"Our packages are being sent over there and we have had to go retrieve them on our own personal time," one Lily Place resident said in an email to council.
Another from Lily Pilly Place asked: "Why were two streets allowed to be so similarly named and so close together????"
"We settled in [2019] and the number of issues arising from numerous service and or delivery providers is still causing an undue stress.
"I am finding this to be a totally unnecessary hassle ... surely there has to be a satisfactory solution."
The ongoing confusion was revealed in Tuesday's council papers, which show staff have proposed renaming Lily Place to Viola Place.
The new name references the native Viola Hederacea flower found on Mount Canobolas.
It's also in-keeping with the botanical theme of nearby streets, including: Bluebell Way, Myrtle Close, Camelia Drive, and Begonia Place.
Lily Place was named prior to Lily Pilly Place, however was chosen for renaming because it has one fewer allotment.
Council's consultation shows some concerns about the process of renaming the street were raised, but residents were generally pleased with the decision.
A motion to rename Lily Place to Viola Place will be voted on by councillors at Tuesday night's meeting.
