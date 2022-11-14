Central Western Daily

Street name confusion causing "unnecessary hassle" for Orange residents

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Place and Lily Pilly Place in Orange. The similarly-named streets are being confused, causing "unnecessary hassle" and "undue stress" for residents. Pictures by Carla Freedman.

Two similarly-named streets in North Orange are proving an unexpected source of chaos - but a plan to address home owner concerns is in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.