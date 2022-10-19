Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Legal action threatened over Lords Place overhaul as petition to stop work circulates

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:28am, first published 6:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business owners of Lords Place. (From left to right) Maddy Howell, Leanne Kennedy, Kirsty Evans, Sally Dowling, Alice Byrnes, Dannielle Ford, Tessa Rochelli, Salvo Sciuto, and Anna Noonan.

An eleventh-hour petition to halt works at Lords Place is circulating among furious business owners, with many convinced skullduggery was behind the decision to begin work in the dead of night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.