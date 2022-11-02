Central Western Daily
Breaking

Lords Place work halted as air and water tested for hydrocarbons

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lords Place South development has been put on pause amid torrential rain, as flooded tree pits are tested for hydrocarbons.

Construction work at Lords Place South has been put on hold as flooded tree pits are tested for potentially-dangerous chemicals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.