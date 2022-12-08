Orange's "magnificent" new Christmas tree has arrived in the heart of town, attracting almost-universal praise from passers-by.
The $40,000 steel-framed festive structure stands about six metres tall at the edge of Robertson Park.
It is adorned by more than 100 steel coloured baubles, 1680 lights, and a sparkling gold star.
The tree was assembled over several hours on Thursday morning by council staff.
"I'm so very excited," young Zavier Williams told the CWD as finishing touches were administered from a cherry picker.
Passers-by were almost universally positive about the instillation, with "magnificent" and "looks great" two of the most frequent comments.
The only critique was proximity to traffic, which Tony Briggs said represents a safety hazard: "It shouldn't be here on the pathway."
Robertson Park is now a festive hub for Orange, with the tree joining bauble entrances, festive lighting, and giant gifts in the central Rotunda.
Mayor Jason Hamling said: ''Christmas lights and décor around town bring some light and Christmas joy to everyone's lives."
The new tree was in storage at the Orange Showground prior to installation. Councillors unanimously voted to approve purchase at their October 18 meeting.
Initially, the Civic Centre forecourt was set to host the structure. Cr Jeff Whitton requested the location be put to a public vote.
"It's about Christmas spirit ... I think Christmas is a very important time for families and especially the memories of young people," Cr. Whitton said at the time.
"Having it in the centre of our CBD will just set the scene for a wonderful Christmas period for all."
The YourSay online poll attracted 243 respondents. Robertson Park finished with 61 per cent of the vote.
With the Christmas season now in full swing, council is hosting its annual carols event at the Civic Centre North Court on December 10 from 6pm.
