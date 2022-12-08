Central Western Daily
Photos

PHOTOS: Colossal Christmas tree erected at Robertson Park, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
The six-metre Christmas tree was installed in front of Robertson Park, Orange on Thursday by Orange City Council. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Orange's "magnificent" new Christmas tree has arrived in the heart of town, attracting almost-universal praise from passers-by.

