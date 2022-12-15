Central Western Daily

Voice to Parliament and Uluru Statement from the Heart endorsed by Orange City Council

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:35pm, first published December 16 2022 - 4:30am
Orange City Council Deputy Mayor Gerald Power backs the Uluru Statement from the Heart and Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Orange City Council has thrown its support behind the Uluru Statement from the Heart and Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

