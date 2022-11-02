Central Western Daily

Impacts of climate change for Orange revealed in NSW DPIE's draft 2022 Regional Water Strategy

William Davis
By William Davis
November 3 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Department of Planning and Environment Macquarie-Castlereagh Draft Regional Water Strategy shows how Orange, Dubbo, Bathurst and surrounds could be impacted by climate change in coming decades.

Climate change could dramatically compromise Orange's access to water in the coming decades - and prompt wide-reaching economic, environmental, and social consequences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.