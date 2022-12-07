Central Western Daily

Cook Park bird aviary retained by Orange City Council, 'spectacular' renovations possible

William Davis
By William Davis
December 8 2022 - 4:30am
Removal of the Cook Park Bird Aviary was rejected by Orange City Council on Tuesday.

The bird aviary will remain at Cook Park for the foreseeable future, and a "spectacular" overhaul - possibly featuring walking areas and an outdoor café - is on the cards.

