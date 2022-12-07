The bird aviary will remain at Cook Park for the foreseeable future, and a "spectacular" overhaul - possibly featuring walking areas and an outdoor café - is on the cards.
Orange City Council voted unanimously to withdraw a proposal to demolish the historic landmark during its at-times-fiery meeting on Tuesday night.
Health benefits, tourism attraction, community engagement, and historical significance were raised as grounds for retention of the enclosure.
The possibility of renovating the site in conjunction with volunteer groups including the Orange Bird Society was discussed. An outdoor café was also flagged as a future possibility.
"If we've got a volunteer group who can take care of the aviary and come down and feed the birds and have a coffee there ... what a great way to have that organisation be part of the park," Mayor Cr Jason Hamling said.
"I think it's a great idea ... I like the idea of a bigger aviary. Maybe a walk-through aviary like an aquarium where you can go through ... I think we've got to look at all options."
Reasons for the initial proposal were revealed; Committee members felt closure would open up the landscape. The appropriateness of caged animals "in today's society" was also considered.
As reported by the CWD in November, plans to close the aviary were included in Phase One of the Parks, Trees, and Waterways committee's 2022 Cook Park Management Plan draft.
Dozens of residents attended the Tuesday night meeting. Three delivered speeches in open forum about why the aviary should be kept in Cook Park.
Margie Totman told councillors: "We have all been impacted by illness, mental health, and death. Walking through the park ... is solace in itself.
"Orange has a building with a grass hill on it and some fancy golf balls - sorry 'golden balls' - while the aviary seems to be going to wreck and ruin."
Sue Duchnaj - owner of One on One Community Care - discussed benefits of the aviary for disadvantaged members of the community.
"I work with aged, disabled, palliative, early onset dementia, aged dementia, and mental health ... I can honestly say that I visit the park every day with my clients," Duchnaj said.
"Each time I ask clients where they want to go, they say 'the birds' to bring back memories and bond and connect with the birds ... The park is central. It's easy for them to walk to or catch a bus to see the birds."
Tony Ford - president of the Orange Bird Society - said: "It is a disgrace they way they have let this go ... We can change it - Our plan is to open up a big walk-in aviary, a little cafe with seats, and brighten up the area.
"We can open up this aviary and make it spectacular - Bathurst has got Mount Panorama, Parkes has got the telescope, Dubbo has got the zoo ... This is what Orange needs; Something for everyone."
Councillors amended the motion to exclude removal of the aviary. The remainder of the management plan - compiled to preserve the park for future generations - was adopted in full.
A chaotic breakdown in order led to a temporary adjournment during proceedings. Once the meeting resumed, all councillors voted unanimously and expressed gratitude to the resident speakers.
Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said: "I would like to support the amendment on keeping the bird aviary. A lot of us do have an emotional attachment to the aviary.
"After hearing Sue's speech, mental health benefits that are free to community members by keeping the aviary there far outweigh anything else so if as a community we can offer those things to people for free, shouldn't we do it?"
Cr Glenn Floyd said: "I do have an issue with the removal of the aviary for no apparent reason. I failed to find a reason for its removal ... the report talks about history, attracting families, and aesthetic significance - all of which this structure does provide."
He later told the CWD: "There is still a lot of heritage associated with that bird aviary ... I just couldn't see why on Earth it would be removed in the first place.
"I was very pleased the motion to remove it in the draft plan was taken out and we were able to save the aviary."
Cr Kevin Duffy - who spearheaded the campaign - said: "We've copped a bit of a hammering over the last couple of years over how we've been treating the public ... we will get another hammering if we close this down.
"I think it's time that we start listening to the general public, and we haven't been doing that very well."
Cr Tony Mileto said: "I certainly support the [resident] speakers ... who spoke on the issue and the things that concern them and benefits in regards to education, mental health, and the like."
Cr Frances Kinghorne thanked the speakers. She asked director Scott Maunder why the plan to remove the aviary had been devised by the Parks, Trees, and Waterways committee.
Maunder said a desire to open up the landscape was influential, and: "There were also some differing views about whether aviaries in today's society ... whether they're appropriate."
Cr David Mallard - who chaired the committee - said: "There obviously needs to be some more community consultation in how we retain the aviary ... I'm happy to accept the motion."
