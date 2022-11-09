Central Western Daily

'Beautiful' abandoned house on Woodward Street, Orange set for sale

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 9 2022 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
The abandoned house at 94 Woodward Street, Orange is set to be sold. Little information on the property is publicly listed, but it's believed to have once belonged to the Eade family. Picture by Carla Freedman.

A "beautiful" abandoned house in South Orange looks set to be sold-off by council, possibly in a bid to sure-up funds for upcoming projects.

