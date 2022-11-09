A "beautiful" abandoned house in South Orange looks set to be sold-off by council, possibly in a bid to sure-up funds for upcoming projects.
Situated adjacent to Elephant park, 94 Woodward Street is believed to have once belonged to the Eade family. Little else is known about its history.
The now-dilapidated property appears to comprise about three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large living area. It sits on a vast 7714 square metre block.
It's unclear when construction took place, how the homestead came into council hands, or when a sale is likely to take place.
The Central Western Daily has reached out to council for more information. This story will be updated with its response.
Council estimates in 2021 suggested a market value of $1.2 to $1.3 million. On these numbers, about $1.5 to $1.7 million would be likely today.
Council voted to approve the sell-off on October 18, 2022, but an amendment from David Mallard will see the property split in two.
The dwelling will go to market on about 2000 square metres and the remaining vacant land will considered for social or affordable housing development.
"I would not be comfortable with council just selling-off assets into the private market that will then be unaffordable for most people," Mallard told the CWD.
"That won't help to address the challenges [Orange residents] on low- and middle- incomes are facing in finding housing they can live in."
Council first flagged the possibility of selling the Woodward Street property in early 2021, alongside several other "redundant assets."
Then-Mayor Cr. Reg Kidd described the property as "beautiful," and said: "We recognise we have nearly $16 or $17 million of redundant assets that we could look at."
Other projects considered for sale included: 298 Clergate Rd, the former saleyards site on Edwards St, part of 38 Astill Dr, 4616 Mitchell Hwy, 1 Summer St, 160 Woodward St.
In 2021 the Central Western Daily reported the planned sell-off was part of a wider push to secure funding for the conservatorium and planetarium.
Since then, a cost blow-out for the Orange Sports Precinct has also left a yet-to-be-plugged $10 million hole in its budget.
