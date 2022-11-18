A "remarkable" but "little-known" slice of Orange history has been listed alongside some of Australia's most iconic and celebrated landmarks.
The Lake Canobolas Pumphouse was recognised with a prestigious Engineering Australia Heritage Marker at a ceremony on Monday morning.
"[It] is a gem and I hope recognition leads more people - both local and visitors - to appreciate it for the wonder that it is," Engineering Australia's Bill Phippen OAM said at the event.
"We hope our professional endorsement of this station will lead to state heritage recognition and then access to other funds to maintain the thing."
The facility - which pumped drinking water for Orange for much of the first-half of last century - was listed for its rare "transitory" technology, and its remarkable contemporary condition.
It joins about 250 other sites on the national register, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Snowy Hydro generator, and Kalgoorlie Pipeline.
"The most recent thing we've [recognised as part of the program] is the Sydney Opera house, so this is next in line," Mr Phippen said.
Mayor Cr. Jason Hamling attended the ceremony. He said: "I'm delighted, the award ... will let the site gain the recognition it deserves and let interested people know about it."
The Lake Canobolas Pumphouse was built in 1918 to deliver water three kilometres uphill to a storage tank supplying Orange homes - a significant engineering feat at the time.
Unlike the coal turbines primarily used at the time or the electric motor that have come since, the pumphouse was powered by gas produced onsite.
"You heat coke to produce carbon monoxide and hydrogen, and then you use that combustible gas through an internal combustion engine," Mr Phippen said.
"This technology has slipped from public attention ... I think it's very important that we celebrate this pump for the sake of the technology."
At full tilt, the 128 horsepower unit was capable of pumping up to 333,000 litres every hour through 300mm piping to supplement water supply from Gosling Creek.
The Lake Canobolas Pumphouse was retired in 1957 when Suma Dam was completed as Orange's primary water supply.
It remains in remarkable condition to this day: "This one is really special. I understand all the tools and manuals are [still] there," Mr Phippen said.
"I'd like to thank the Mayor Jason Hamling and [Orange City] Council for preserving this site for many years, because we at Engineers Australia think it's very valuable."
Orange City Council approved the Heritage Marker at its meeting on 1 November, 2022.
