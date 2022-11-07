Work to convert the abandoned Australia Cinema 4 into a multi-million dollar hotel complex appears to have finally kicked-off.
Asbestos removal trucks and demolition machinery arrived at the historic Lords Place building in late October or early November.
The interior has been cleared and 'DANGER' signs now adorn the entrance. No significant structural work is so far evident on the 1222 square metre block.
It's unclear when the new hotel is expected to open, or if design plans have changed since council approval was granted more than a year ago.
A spokesperson for Basha Peter Planning and Development - which prepared the building application in 2019 - was unable to provide further information.
When completed, the $4.35 million project is expected to comprise 31 hotel rooms, a cafe, restaurant, shops, and function centre.
Planning documents lodged in 2019 show a rear L-shaped section of the building will be demolished and replaced. The cinema's facade will be largely retained.
A public wall garden will open in the laneway running adjacent to the cinema. A three-storey void above the lobby is also planned.
Approval has been granted for up to 74 parking spaces. About 50 are listed in the plans, however "guests will be encouraged to use the nearby council Ophir car park."
The building at at 183 Lords Place was constructed as 'Australia Hall' in 1866 by James Dalton Junior to provide a venue for visitors from Ireland, according to historian Liz Edwards.
Conversion to a cinema took place sometime in the mid-20th century. The final films screened in 2010, when the site was abandoned.
The Orange Evangelical Church bought the land the following year and received DA approval to build a new complex in 2014.
These plans were scrapped, with a new site on Cottonwood Way favoured. The groups new church opened in 2022.
REF Group Pty Ltd pitched the hotel development proposal for the Australia Cinema 4 in December 2019. Council approval was granted in October 2021.
