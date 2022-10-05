Central Western Daily

NRL clubs in negotiations to play at Orange sports precinct

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:52am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRL in Orange. (from left to right) Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga and Eels' winger Maika Sivo. The controversial sports precinct at Jack Brabham Park could host competition NRL games, with negotiations with "a couple of clubs" underway.

Negotiations with at least two NRL clubs to play in Orange have been revealed, as construction of the controversial and over-budget sports precinct continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.