Negotiations with at least two NRL clubs to play in Orange have been revealed, as construction of the controversial and over-budget sports precinct continues.
Despite years of discussions, a competition match in the colour city has never eventuated. The multi-million dollar facility in the town's south appears to be offering the best chance yet for that to change.
"I think the exposure for Orange [would be great]," Mayor Cr Jason Hamling told the Central Western Daily.
"Going to Sydney to see an event also costs a lot of money these days - fuel prices, tickets have gone through the roof, accommodation, and food."
The ongoing negotiations were revealed in a chart updating councillors on current staff projects ahead of Tuesday night's policy meeting.
It's unclear which teams have been approached. A council spokesperson said: "Negotiations continuing ... nothing to report until more advanced."
Regional fan-bases and proximity to Orange were two criteria flagged when investigations for a long-term NRL club partnership with Orange was greenlit in April.
This suggests the Penrith Panthers, Paramatta Eels, Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, and West Tigers are possible candidates.
Penrith currently has an agreement with Bathurst, Canberra is partnered with Wagga Wagga, and the Tigers have previously played in Tamworth. It's unclear how this impacts Orange's bid.
According to council, any agreement would include coaching clinics with "local schools and sporting organisations" as well as player meet-and-greets in town.
The sports precinct on Huntley Road is due to be completed in 2023. Costs recently blew out by almost 50 per cent from $25 million to $35 million, and it's unclear if this funding has been secured.
A 1500 seat grandstand will contribute to an total capacity of about 8500. An athletics track and training facilities will also be included.
The colour city has never hosted a competition NRL game. In 2016 a trial between the Raiders and Newcastle Nights was played at Wade Park.
That game six years ago was a Knights initiative, with mining the common link between the Novocastrians and Orange.
Other major sporting events previously played in town include cricket's T20 Big Bash, the A-League, and Shute Shield rugby union.
