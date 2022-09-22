Some of Orange's most vulnerable residents have been left without easy access to public transport, following a recent overhaul of bus routes by the state government.
No services now travel through a circa-two-square-kilometre area of the town's north between Burrendong Way and Anson Street. It comprises a large elderly population and extensive public housing.
"It's like we're the forgotten people," resident Catherine Cooper said. "How many people's independence has this taken away?"
Cooper is currently unable to drive and recently suffered a medical episode. The walk to her nearest bus stop has blown out from about 50 metres to almost 800 metres in the past month.
The changes mean she recently missed an important doctor's appointment because there was no accessible transport in the rain. She's has also struggled to get into town on multiple occasions.
Just one route crossing through Margaret Street would make life significantly easier for many residents, Cooper says: "This is one of the older areas ... we can't get a bus in any direction."
The Central Western Daily has reached out to Transport NSW and Orange City Council for comment. This story will be updated with the response.
The bus route changes were announced in early September. More services are now offered across town, and in some areas the move has been well received.
"[This will] make a tangible difference to everyday life for the community, providing people with new travel options and flexibility," Sam Farraway, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, said at the time.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.