Orange bus route changes leave 'forgotten people' without public transport

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
Catherine Cooper's nearest bus stop blew out from 50 metres to nearly 800 metres following a recent route overhaul by the state government. Picture by William Davis.

Some of Orange's most vulnerable residents have been left without easy access to public transport, following a recent overhaul of bus routes by the state government.

