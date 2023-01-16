Central Western Daily
'Beautiful' Spring Hill Recreation Ground near Orange restored

By William Davis
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:00am
The Spring Hill Recreation Ground in Spring Hill, near Orange. Pictures by Jude Keogh.

Impressive community cooperation has transformed an overgrown and dilapidated patch into "one of the region's premier ovals."

