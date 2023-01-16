Impressive community cooperation has transformed an overgrown and dilapidated patch into "one of the region's premier ovals."
After countless weekend working bees - and almost $300,000 in grant funding - stage one of renovations at the Spring Hill Recreation Ground are complete.
The facility just outside Orange features a new scoreboard, picket fence, irrigation system, amenities centre with rooftop solar, restored pavilion, covered picnic benches, and camping facilities.
"It's taken forever, but we're very pleased," Spring Hill Action Group (SHAG) member Colleen Hansen told the Central Western Daily at a small opening ceremony on Friday.
It's beautiful ... This could be one of the region's premier ovals- Luke Bingham
Spring Hill cricket team the Wood Ducks will return to their home ground for the first time in more than three years on January 28, taking on Orange Centrals.
Player Luke Bingham - whose father built the original amenities block in 1979 - contributed extensively to renovation work. He's delighted with the end result.
"It's beautiful. This could be one of the region's premier ovals for Orange District Cricket ... beautiful," Mr Bingham said.
"Spring Hill has a proud sporting history ... we haven't been able to use our oval for all of last year so we've just been itching to come back."
Funding for the project - almost $300,000 - came from a combination of council, state government, and federal grants.
"It's really created and finished off this village feel for this little community ... it really showcases our region," NSW member Phil Donato said.
"This has been a very long time coming ... it's been a team effort over many many years ... it looks a million bucks."
Maintenance is funded through camping rentals and use of the tennis court - which is the last sand surface still in use across the Central West.
A new children's playground is in the pipeline. SHAG says applications for further grant funding are pending.
