Chaos descended on Tuesday night's council meeting in Orange, with one fiery spat requiring a temporary adjournment to restore civility.
The normally-dignified proceedings boiled over with allegations of bullying, heckling from a rowdy crowd, raised voices, tears, and claims the elected body is in a state of decay.
"I've never seen that before and I've been coming along for years," attendee Colin Young told the Central Western Daily.
Despite hot collars, councillors pushed on to finish the meeting. Votes were cast for Cook Park aviary, ratepayer transparency, the Mt Canobolas bike trail, and Uluru Statement from the Heart.
The breakdown in order was triggered by a disagreement over speaking protocols, but quickly descended into an out-and-out sledging match.
With tensions already riding high, Cr Mel McDonell was interrupted repeatedly while providing background on a proposal to demolish Cook Park aviary.
"This is about if you're speaking for a motion or against a motion - not to give us a briefing session ... not briefing councillors on documents they've read," Cr Jeff Whitton said.
As members of the public gallery began interjecting and order broke down, meeting chair David Mallard endeavoured to cool-off temperatures.
Cr Jeff Whitton responded: "No wonder this council is going to pack - you can't even run a chamber meeting ... You can't run the meeting properly so you're going to start telling me how to act."
"Are you having a crack at me are you?" Cr Duffy asked Cr McDonell when she continued speaking about community consultation, before pointing to the crowd: "I think it would be a good idea if we let everyone have a bit of a crack."
Fictional solicitor Dennis Denuto from cult-classic Australian film The Castle was invoked by Cr Mallard when asking what specific rules were in violation: "It's just the vibe, is it?"
"This is a bit bullying," a visibly upset Cr McDonell said after she was cut-off once again, requesting an adjournment. Councillors poured into the mayor's office to regain composure.
A stunned crowd could be heard commenting: "Wow" and "what happened there?" The online stream cut to a blank stream with hold music.
Much of the exchange was not captured on audio, with interjections from the crowd unheard and council microphones switched off for extended periods.
Council resumed about 10 minutes later and the meeting was completed in its entirety after nearly four hours of deliberation.
Council voted to retain the aviary, introduce new transparency measures for ratepayers, continue investigations into the Mt Canobolas bike track proposal, and endorse the Uluru statement from the heart.
Several major property developments were also given the go-ahead, as were donations to community causes including a fun day for the students of fire-affected Glenroi Heights Public.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep-dive stories will be published in coming days.
Mayor Cr Jason Hamling said at opening: "If you speak at this council meeting make sure you are respectful to others and use appropriate language at all times."
Well over 40 residents showed up to watch proceedings, with two rows of extra seating not enough to stop people standing in the hallway. About 10 speakers discussed a range of issues in open forum.
As the penultimate meeting of 2022, chambers were decorated with Christmas tinsel, baubles, stars, and light-up reindeer.
Plans to demolish Cook Park aviary as part of the Parks, Trees, and Waterways committee were unanimously rejected by councillors via an amendment to the existing motion.
The remainder of the committee's park management plan - intended to preserve the popular site's heritage - was passed.
A proposal from Cr Steve Peterson to provide a graph to all residents showing how their rates have been spent was also greenlit.
The push to kill-off any further work on the Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas mountain bike track proposal was defeated by the thinnest of margins.
This does not mean the development will necessarily go ahead, but exploratory work by council into its viability is set to continue.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart campaign was also endorsed by council following a stirring speech from Deputy Mayor Gerald Power.
A handful of development applications were approved, including at: 6-8 Callawa Street, 80 Dean Drive, and 3 and 5 Gateway Crescent.
The controversial demolition at 314 Anson Street was rejected on the recommendation of council staff. Several speakers had attended to express their dissatisfaction with the plan.
