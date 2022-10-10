An extensive multi-million dollar development has been given the greenlight in North Orange, despite almost no public information on what it will be used for.
The new building plans for 20 Astill Drive comprise three independent concrete structures, 44 private units, a kiosk, management office, and 165-space carpark.
Regulations limiting floor-plan sizes are exceeded by about 360 square metres - or almost two per cent - and a report found the site may contain naturally occurring asbestos.
Regardless, Orange City Council voted unanimously to approve construction of the $15.5 million industrial estate following recommendation from council staff. No questions were raised.
Positives of the development presented by council in its report include boosted employment opportunities for Orange and a temporary work increase for construction contractors.
No tenants have so far been secured for any of the 44 units and there is no published information on what businesses are likely to operate from the complex.
The 20,720sqm Astill Drive development has been categorised as 'General Industry' for this reason, with "broad assumptions on the types of activates that may occur" made by council.
CT NSW Proprietary Limited owns the presently-vacant lot. Allied Group PTY LTD filed the development application with council on its behalf.
Construction materials will include concrete tilt panels, steel cladding, and roof sheeting. Nondescript "aesthetic relief" is listed as mitigation of exceeding the building's size limit.
The industrial estate will be finished in a "neutral colour scheme," with buildings surrounded by non-descript "perimeter landscaping". A completion date has not been announced.
Extensive renovations to the minerals laboratory at 10 Leewood Drive were approved at the same council meeting, as were amendments to 26 existing proposals worth a combined $5.6 million.
To read the full rundown of Tuesday's meeting click here.
