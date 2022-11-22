A multi-million dollar infrastructure upgrade has kicked off as part of a push to ready Orange for considerable population growth.
Work to replace three-decade-old filter screens at the sewerage treatment plant began Tuesday. Internal road refurbishments and a pipe relocation are also planned at the facility.
Council says the project will increase energy efficiency, cut operating costs, and improve the town's capacity to deal with high waste water volumes.
The site is responsible for breaking down the town's waste, and located on Phillip Road in the Narrambla Industrial Precinct.
"Projects like this will put us in a better position for a city with a growing population," Mayor Cr Jason Hamling said.
"This upgrade will help us cater for higher volumes of waste more efficiently and sustainably."
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggest Orange's population is likely to climb from about 42,000 to about 60,000 by 2060, if current trends continue.
Orange City Council voted to contract Blue Mountains-based company Precision Civil Infrastructure Pty Ltd to complete the project at its 6 September, 2022 infrastructure meeting.
Council disclosure papers show the project went to competitive public tender, with two other companies lodging bids.
The contract is estimated at $6,822,139, and spans from 12 October 2022 to 17 November 2023. This will be funded by council through its sewer charge.
Almost $1 million of equipment for the project was purchased in 2021 amid widespread supply chain disruptions, bridging the total cost to about $8 million.
"By completing the design stage early and going on to order the equipment it helped us avoid delays and potential cost over-runs," Cr Jack Evans - chair of the infrastructure policy committee - said.
"It's good too for ratepayers who see routine amounts for water and sewer on their rate notices to see how this money is being spent to deliver an expanded more efficient system."
Between July, 2021 and August, 2022 council says it recorded 299 sewerage blockages, 205 sewerage overflow complaints, and 10 odour complaints.
A planned 'Aeration Upgrade' upgrade has been put on hold until 2023 or 2024, as it cannot begin until "the Sewage Treatment Plant Inlet Works project" is completed.
