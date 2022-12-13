A multi-million-dollar retail and residential development in Glenroi has been given the go-ahead - despite protest from some nearby homeowners.
Three new four-story buildings at 6-8 Callawa Street will comprise 42 'senior' apartments, three 'shop top' units, six ground floor residencies, retail space, a basement, and underground parking.
The development sits on the former Former Kurim Shops and Bunnings site, now an empty block. Demolition of existing foundations will require asbestos removal.
Orange Healthwell Pty Ltd owns the land and filed the development application. Construction is estimated to cost about $14.8 million.
Supporters say the project will alleviate housing shortages in Orange - particularly for seniors - and help to "clean up" the town's east.
Critics say it does not suite the area, will compromise resident privacy, and increase parking shortages.
Plans were amended prior to approval to address concerns, with a reduction in the number of apartments and redesign of the layout to limit overshadowing.
Not everyone thinks this is enough. Two residents of the street spoke at Orange City Council prior to its vote on Tuesday night.
"It seems [these amendments] aimed at addressing concerns for the applicant far above the concerns and rights of the existing residents of Glenroi," Gary Arthur said.
Rod Fragar said: "We believe this really isn't the right type of development for our area and would only create problems for the local community."
Orange City Council voted unanimously to approve construction. Cr Tony Mileto and Cr Kevin Duffy acknowledged concerns, but said council does not have jurisdiction to reject a compliant application.
Mayor Cr Jason Hamling said: "I drove past there this morning ... The grass is overgrown, it looks absolutely terrible.
"Having this sort of development go over there - I know it's probably not something we're used to but we will get used to it.
"I think it's a great thing, especially with the seniors living. I think that's a great thing ... I think if we're going to clean up that side [of Orange] I think this is a great way of doing it."
It is unclear when the project is likely to be completed. Developers typically have five years to begin work before DA approval lapses.
Building projects at 80 Dean Drive, and 3 and 5 Gateway Crescent were also approved at the meeting.
