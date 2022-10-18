Central Western Daily
Have Your Say

Dog bowl shortage in Orange reviewed as Summer approaches

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 18 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dog bowl shortage in the spotlight as weather heats up

As the weather heats up and Orange dog owners return to parks en masse, a lack of public water bowls has come into the spotlight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.