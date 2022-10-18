Dog bowl shortage in the spotlight as weather heats up

As the weather heats up and Orange dog owners return to parks en masse, a lack of public water bowls has come into the spotlight.
About 20 of the town's communal outdoor areas allow pets, but just a small handful are equipped with canine hydration infrastructure.
Council's Animal Companions Committee is in the process of scoping-out "parks, sports fields, and off-leash areas" in-need of dishes below bubblers or taps, recently published papers how.
The shortage was flagged by Cr Tony Mileto. He said: "I was approached by numerous people who are walkers ... while they carry water themselves, they can't [for their dogs].
"Council does have a few areas around town with bubblers, but nothing for dogs. Rather than [walkers] carrying a dish, it'd be good if there were more facilities."
A report outlining options for installing new dog bowls is due to be tendered to councillors in the coming weeks.
