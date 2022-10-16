A mining laboratory in South Orange will soon operate 24-hours-a-day, following recent approval of multi-million dollar expansion plans.
Extensive floorplan reconfigurations, instillation of new fit-outs, and construction of a large new warehouse have been greenlit for ALS Chemex, at 10 Leewood Drive.
The site currently conducts testing, inspection, certification, and verification services. The expansion permits 24/7 operation, with staff to increase from 50 to 70.
ASL is just 220 metre from residential housing. Developers say an acoustic investigation by SoundIN shows noise regulations won't be breached.
Costs for the expansion are estimated at about $5.4 million; $1.2 million for the new warehouse, and $4.2 million for the reconfiguration and fitout.
Limited information on the yet-to-be-built warehouse is publicly available. Council papers say it was approved in September 2021, but this appears to be inaccurate.
Maps attached to the planning application suggest the street-view of the commercial laboratory is unlikely to be significantly altered.
The development application for reconfiguration and extended operation hours was greenlit by council on October 4, 2022. Staff recommended approval.
Roweth Investments Pty Ltd owns the land. L-Con Building and Construction Pty Ltd filed the development application with Orange City Council.
ALS is a Brisbane-based testing company with about 370 sites across 65 countries. It has operated in Orange for about 35 year.
The expansion approval comes as council gives the go-ahead to construction of an industrial estate on Astill Drive, estimated to cost more than $15 million.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.