Surging vandalism and environmental desecration at a popular Orange landmark have sparked calls for intervention.
Signage has been ripped down and fences damaged at the Ploughmans Wetlands in recent months. Littering is also rampant and large swathes of native vegetation have been trampled.
Chairman of the Wetlands Care Group Neil Jones says the problem has spiralled since recreational fishing was permitted in 2020: "This was the last straw," he said.
"When [Orange City Council] made that decision ... it opened it up to a whole new group of people. I don't know why, but they don't have the respect or understanding."
The artificial creek filters stormwater for drinking and is home to large numbers of native species. It features a walking track, public seating, a boardwalk and three designated fishing platforms.
"We want a greater awareness of the role of the constructed wetland ... getting people to understand that this is something for the whole community," Jones said.
Examples of damage seen firsthand by the CWD in December, 2022 include broken signage and information boards, widespread graffiti, and trampled plants.
A section of temporary fencing installed to keep visitors from walking on already-damaged reeds had been pulled out of the ground and thrown into the waterway.
Discarded bottles, cans and food packaging are also numerous. A magpie that died after becoming tangled in a fishing line was photographed by Mr Jones.
"It's just so disheartening ... [we] spend a lot of time volunteering to put up tree guards, plant trees, pruning and working with council on maintenance. It's the lack or respect," he said.
Jones believes a campaign to educate residents on the site's environmental importance and community value is the best strategy to reverse the "disappointing" trend.
Sam McConnachie and Luca Gaeta - two young fisherman who inadvertently wandered outside the designated area - told the CWD clearer signage would also be beneficial: "It isn't obvious."
Orange City Council is working with the Ploughmans Wetlands Care Group to formulate a long-term plan to protect the waterway.
A blue bench is set to be installed this year as part of an Orange-wide campaign to raise awareness of mental health struggles, alongside a new garden on the north side.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.