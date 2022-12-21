The Indigenous name for Mount Canobolas, Orange is one step closer to garnering official recognition.
In early December an application for dual-naming was filed with the NSW Geographical Naming Board.
If successful, the popular Orange landmark will become known as Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas.
The Gaanha-bula Action Group spearheaded the push. Orange City Council endorsed its campaign in August, 2022.
"It represents a First Nations story ... that Wahluu [Mount Panorama] and Mount Canobolas are brothers," Deputy Mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily.
"Once I started talking about it a lot of people who'd lived here all their life didn't even know there was a Wiradjuri storyline or name for Mount Canobolas.
"We're just trying to capture that story for the wider community."
Much of the mountain's west side falls under control of Cabonne Council, which has also endorsed dual-naming.
A timeline for signage changes is yet to be announced.
In 2015 the indigenous name for Bathurst's Mount Panorama - Wahluu - was officially recognised by the naming board.
