Move to scrap controversial mountain bike project on Mount Canobolas, Orange

By William Davis
December 6 2022 - 4:30am
A motion for Orange City Council to scrap plans for a mountain bike development on Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas has been brought by Councillors Mel McDonell, David Mallard and Deputy Mayor Gerald Power.

A push to scrap the controversial, multi-million bike trail development on Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas will come to a head this week.

