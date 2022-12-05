A push to scrap the controversial, multi-million bike trail development on Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas will come to a head this week.
Orange City Council is set to debate and vote on a motion to cease "any further work" in the state conservation area and pine forest at its Tuesday night meeting.
"Economic challenges" and the "environmental and cultural heritage impacts" of construction are listed as primary concerns.
The campaign is spearheaded by Councillor Mel McDonell, Councillor David Mallard and Deputy Mayor Councillor Gerald Power.
"I think it's important that we look at this now ... there's been a lot of changes in the economic situation both for council and more broadly this year," Cr Mallard told the CWD.
"I've believed from the start that the [trail] shouldn't go ahead. I think the environmental and Aboriginal cultural significance of the mountain mean that.
"We're now needing more money to deliver on the sporting precinct ... we have the conservatorium and planetarium to deliver.
"We have plenty of other things that we need to do for the benefit of the community and I think it's time to draw a line under pursuing this project."
The latest motion - titled Gaanha-bula - Mount Canobolas Mountain Bike Trails - says, in part:
"Council is working to deliver other major projects ... and is faced with significant financial challenges due to rising inflation, escalations in construction costs, and the impact of ongoing severe weather.
"Significant concerns have been raised ... that the proposed mountain bike trails would have significant impacts on the natural environment and Wiradjuri cultural heritage, which would make it inappropriate for the project to proceed.
"Rather than continue to allocate resources and funds to work on advancing the application for this costly and uncertain project, Council can choose not to progress."
It also says the site would represent an unnecessary expense, noting $1.5 million has been put aside by council for the 2023/24 budget.
Council staff said in an attached note: "There is no Budget allocation included in Council's 10 Year Financial plans for the conduct of these works as stated in the Notice of Motion."
A network of mountain bike trails was proposed to council in 2014. Council is conducting work to assess the pros and cons of greenlighting construction.
Proponents say the development would make Orange a mountain biking hub, and tens-of-millions-of-dollars could be attracted through related tourism.
Critics argue it could cause unnecessary environmental damage and "destroy thousands of important indigenous heritage sites."
This is not the first time the project has drawn controversy.
Wiradjuri elders Uncle Neil Ingram and Aunty Alice Williams spoke out at the NAIDOC Week opening ceremony in October alongside NSW Greens MLC Sue Higginson.
"We were not consulted in any way ... we as elders oppose it in its entirety," Uncle Neil Ingram said. "We need to protect, preserve and respect this special place."
Aunty Alice Williams said she was also concerned by a lack of discussion with indigenous women: "We never got the opportunity to talk about the cultural values that we have within that landscape."
A downhill mountain biking track dubbed the 'Trail of Awesomeness' opened earlier this year between the Glenwood Forrest and Galinbundinya Trail, on the west side of Mount Canobolas.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.