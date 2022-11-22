Central Western Daily

Giant new Christmas tree set to call Robertson Park home following vote in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated November 22 2022 - 8:55pm, first published 6:00pm
Orange's giant new Christmas tree looks set to be installed in Robertson Park.

William Davis

Local News

