Following a lopsided public poll, Orange's giant new Christmas tree appears set to debut in Robertson Park.
The $40,000 six-metre artificial pine will be complemented by decorations, lighting, baubles, and giant gifts in the central rotunda.
It could be just days away from reshaping the CBD greenery, with installation planned for late November or early December.
Councillors voted to purchase the reusable festive shrubbery at their October 18 meeting.
Instillation at the Civic Square forecourt was planned, but Cr. Whitton proposed allowing residents to vote on Robertson Park as an alternative.
The museum roof was pitched as a third option, but ultimately deemed unviable.
Open between 4 November and 20 November, the YourSay online poll attracted 243 respondents.
Results were initially tight and the forecourt lead for much of the first week.
However, the final tally sat at 61 per cent to 39 per cent in favour of Robertson Park.
Council is yet to comment on the results of the survey. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.