Exploratory work for a mountain bike trail on Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas will continue, after a move to axe the controversial project fell just short.
The motion to cease "any further work" was brought to Orange City Council at its Tuesday night meeting, citing "economic challenges" and the "environmental and cultural heritage impacts" of development.
It was defeated five votes to seven. A six-six split would not have been enough to pass, with Mayor Jason Hamling - a supporter of the trail - holding the tie-breaking vote.
The campaign was spearheaded by Councillor Mel McDonell, Councillor David Mallard and Deputy Mayor Councillor Gerald Power. Cr Jack Evans and Cr Francis Kinghorne joined to vote in favour of the motion.
Mayor Jason Hamling, Cr Tony Miletto, Cr Steve Peterson, Cr Jeff Whitton, Cr Kevin Duffy, Cr Glenn Floyd, and Cr Tammy Greenhalgh voted against.
The result does not mean the project will necessarily go ahead. Council research into the viability of construction is set to continue and a final decision will be made at a later date.
$1.5 million has been earmarked on the "budget wish list" for the mountain bike trail project but no funding is currently allocated.
A handful of residents spoke at the meeting in support of the project, arguing would make Orange a mountain biking hub and tens-of-millions-of-dollars could be attracted through tourism.
Cr Mel McDonell said: "This ... has been contentious for several reason since it was first proposed ... at this stage it should be abandoned simply due to the economics.
"The community opposition is not just on financial grounds. There's vehement opposition to the inevitable destruction this project will inflict on the unique and fragile ecosystems.
"There are species there that are not found anywhere else on earth ... I challenge anyone to argue that the desecration of a site that is sacred to our first nations people is a worthwhile venture.
"The mountain is sacred to first nations people - to ignore this smacks of white privilege. To disrespect the heritage of the oldest living culture in the world is unjustifiable."
Cr Glenn Floyd said: "I can see where the councillors and some of the community groups are coming from in relation to costs and both the environmental and cultural [concerns].
"However, I believe with proper management and community consultation I have full confidence this council can provide a world-class facility benefiting the community and tourism, while addressing these sensitive ... issues."
Cr Steve Peterson said: "The Mount Canobolas mountain bike trail project is a project that presents a significant investment in council time and money spent to date.
"It would be unprofessional to vote to throw this away with four days notice to consider this motion without more details on the project.
"I would support, however, a further briefing on the project, what future efforts and costs would be and then use that informed knowledge to make an informed decision."
A network of mountain bike trails was proposed to council in 2014. It has been controversial since, with detractors saying it could damage the environment and proponents arguing it will represent a significant drawcard for Orange.
Wiradjuri elders Uncle Neil Ingram and Aunty Alice Williams spoke out at the NAIDOC Week opening ceremony in October alongside NSW Greens MLC Sue Higginson.
"We were not consulted in any way ... we as elders oppose it in its entirety," Uncle Neil Ingram said. "We need to protect, preserve and respect this special place."
Aunty Alice Williams said she was also concerned by a lack of discussion with indigenous women: "We never got the opportunity to talk about the cultural values that we have within that landscape."
A downhill mountain biking track dubbed the 'Trail of Awesomeness' opened earlier this year between the Glenwood Forrest and Galinbundinya Trail, on the west side of Mount Canobolas.
