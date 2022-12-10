Central Western Daily

Mountain bike trail at Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas still on the cards

By William Davis
December 10 2022 - 11:00am
A motion for Orange City Council to scrap plans for a mountain bike development on Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas has been brought by Councillors Mel McDonell, David Mallard and Deputy Mayor Gerald Power.

Exploratory work for a mountain bike trail on Gaanha-bula Mount Canobolas will continue, after a move to axe the controversial project fell just short.

