Orange is now home to a bright blue tree - and the team responsible for painting it believe their work "could save lives."
The towering installation at Pilcher Park is part of a national campaign to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.
About half-a-dozen volunteers fought off the summer sun and a nest of angry bees on Sunday to apply 30 litres of paint to the 20-metre eucalyptus.
"It's a representation of a talking point to make [mental health] less taboo," Bernie Allen - chair of the Orange Region Suicide Prevention Network - said.
"The idea is to get people to meet the ambulance at the top of the cliff rather than the bottom of the cliff ... to stop, reflect, and hopefully reach out."
More than 40 suicides were recorded in Orange between 2017 and 2021. Boys and young men comprised the vast majority, at about 75 per cent.
The new tree will join 15 blue benches embossed with the Lifeline number at locations where residents have contemplated or successfully taken their own life.
These sites include the Ploughmans Wetlands, Botanic Gardens, Spring Hill, Lake Canobolas, and a handful of popular parks.
A free telephone with crisis contact numbers is also planned for the summit of Mount Canobolas. Instillation is likely in 2023.
Council approved funding for the parallel projects at its July 6 meeting, with Cr Tony Mileto spearheading the push.
During his career as a policeman Mileto was called to about 20 suicides. He says "watching the effect this had on ... families" inspired him to take action.
"People being people don't want to speak about it, but if we can create an environment where they're comfortable to communicate then I think we've done our little bit," Mileto told the CWD.
Mileto acknowledged more infrastructure is needed, and reiterated his commitment to establishing a 'safe house' in Orange for people considering self harm.
"We need a 24/7 specialised facility where people can be assessed ... I know you can take them to hospital but not everyone wants to go to hospital - mental health is a private thing," he said.
Orange MP Phil Donato - who will face-off against Mileto at next year's state election - has also lobbied Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor to fund the project.
Orange Region Suicide Prevention Network chair Bernie Allen was instrumental in organising the blue tree and bench projects.
"I'm raising two young men and saw this is something that was an issue in my community," she told the CWD.
"I saw a lot of young men who had their whole lives ahead of them ... and the ripple effect and the amount of people that their deaths had affected impacted me greatly.
"Seeing the absolute heartbreak that it leaves ... I think it's probably one of the most tragic things in this world that can occur, especially with children.
"I thought I'm not going to bitch and moan about it without actually doing something about it."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.