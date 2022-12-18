Central Western Daily

Blue tree unveiled in Orange for mental health and suicide awareness

William Davis
By William Davis
December 18 2022 - 5:00pm
Orange City Councillor Tony Mileto (left) and Orange Region Suicide Prevention Network chair Bernie Allen (right) at the new Blue Tree in Pilcher Park, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Orange is now home to a bright blue tree - and the team responsible for painting it believe their work "could save lives."

