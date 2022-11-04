Central Western Daily

Free wifi for Orange CBD, Robertson Park, and Lords Place South in "hybrid" Telstra plan

William Davis
William Davis
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:46pm, first published 12:40pm
Summer Street, Robertson Park, and Lords Place South in the Orange CBD will have access to free wifi under a new "hybrid" Telstra-based council plan.

