Free wifi will soon be available throughout the Orange CBD, Robertson Park, and Lords Place South development strip.
Supporters say this is set to make the spaces more convenient, increase foot traffic for businesses, and improve resident safety.
The compromise "hybrid" plan also brings Orange in line with Dubbo and Bathurst, which rolled-out free wifi in 2015 and 2018 respectively.
We tested the quality of these services and found that it is excellent for casual browsing near the phone booths.- Council staff on the existing free Telstra network
Telstra's public network will underpin the roll-out, with blackspots plugged by new infrastructure. Existing council routers will also be boosted to ensure coverage in the required areas.
More comprehensive ground-up wifi plans with higher connection speeds and wider availability were turned down due to cost, security, and disruption concerns.
A report from council staff says testing of the Telstra network shows it is: "Excellent for casual browsing near the phone booths and better than [we] would usually provide."
Wifi is already offered at the Orange theatre, museum, information centre, function hub, youth hub, pound, depot, and aquatic centre. Roll-out at the Botanic Gardens is underway.
The approved plan will cost $20,000 to 40,000 for each required installation and about $3600 every month for maintenance.
Council voted to approve the plan on October 18, following a request from Orange's Youth Action Committee (YAC).
Prior to the meeting Cr. Steve Peterson told the CWD he believes free wifi will "encourage longer patronage in the CBD".
A similar plan was explored in 2020. At the time staff found costs could exceed $100,000, infrastructure installation would be difficult, and security risks would be "significant".
