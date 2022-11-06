Social housing development on the cards amid sky-high cost of living

Construction of social or affordable housing on a vacant council block is being seriously considered amid sky-high cost of living pressures.
Mortgage and rental stress are at record levels in Orange. The median property price surged by nearly a quarter in the last 12 months to about $690,000.
A report from Housing Plus in April revealed more than 350 people are on its waitlist. Delays have blown out to ten years for some families.
"Because we're in a housing crisis, every level of government needs to be doing what it can," Cr. David Mallard told the Central Western Daily.
Plans are thin on the ground for now, but council staff are investigating the viability of developing on a circa-5000 square metre block adjacent the Emus Rugby Club.
The land is connected to 94 Woodward Street, and was set to be offloaded with the attached council-owned historic home prior to an amendment from Mallard on October 18.
"I would not be comfortable with council just selling-off assets into the private market that will then be unaffordable for most people," he told the CWD.
"That won't help to address the challenges [Orange residents] on low- and middle- incomes are facing in finding housing they can live in."
Two possible development strategies have been proposed: Partnership with a independent community housing organisation or unprecedented internal development by council staff.
"It's not something that happens much in NSW, but I am aware in other states and other countries local councils do take on that responsibility of delivering and managing social or affordable projects," Mallard said.
"Whether or not that's the right path for us, it's something we could look at."
