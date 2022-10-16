Central Western Daily

Fishing in Orange: Suma Park Dam, Lake Canobolas or Gosling Creek could opened to recreational reel-casters

William Davis
By William Davis
October 16 2022 - 6:59am
Fishing could be permitted in Suma Park Dam, Lake Canobolas, or Gosling Creek in the Orange region, according to Orange City Council.

Recreational fishing could be permitted in Orange's primary drinking-water reservoir, with an ongoing review exploring possible environmental and safety implications.

