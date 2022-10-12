Thousands of Orange rate-payer dollars are dished-out each year in the form of community grants - we've broken down the data to show where it's going.
Sport teams, education initiatives, charities, event organisers and community groups account for the lion's share of recent successful applications.
Subsidised purchases include books, uniforms, exercise equipment, participation trophies, CDs, conductor fees and a veggie garden.
Some funding requests have been knocked back for failing to meet requirements, council papers show. Others have been approved despite limited transparency on how money will be used.
Council earmarked $60,000 for its Small Grants and Donations program this financial year. About $42,000 has already been allocated to 16 applicants, in amounts between $392 and $3400.
The scheme cost ratepayers about $3 on average each year. Council says its existence supports endeavours "providing direct benefit to the community".
Glenroi Heights Public School is the biggest winner so far with $2000 for one-on-one maths tutoring, and a further $2500 to offer swimming lessons.
The Wula Gurray Choir for students banked $2000 last month for 30 uniforms, participation trophies, and "memory CDs" for its members.
Disability care provider Challenge Community Services was given $1200 for two new exercise machines and a veggie garden installation.
Compassionate Friends of Orange Group used $895 to purchase about 65 copies of the book Coping with Grief for families that have lost a child.
A Country Education Foundation program supporting "two or three" low-income residents attend university was subsidised with $2500.
Bloomfield Riverside Auxiliary secured $1000 for personalised mental health and drive and alcohol rehabilitation resources.
The Canobolas Pipe Band received $1500 "to assist in the purchase of uniforms and music equipment".
Organisers for the Orange Eight-Day Games competition secured $2500 to supplement participant entrance fees.
Orange District Girl Guides received $2500 to "support general running costs" and cover essential services.
Australian National Field Days was given $800 "in-kind support" for sweeping work at a Field Day site in Orange.
Road Safety Education Ltd. received $2000 to provide driver education and training to high school students in Orange.
The Shepherd Centre secured $1500 for an online program helping children with hearing loss learn to speak and listen.
City Of Orange Brass Band was given $2500 to support general running costs, including its "conductor honorarium."
Bowen Community Technology Centre - which provides rural education - was given $2000 to subsidise general expenses.
The Pinnacle Dragon Boat Club was given $1200 to run a forum for breast cancer survivors and supporters.
A request from Bletchington Softball Club for $1500 to support recruitment drives was knocked-back, on account of membership not being a "responsibility of the ratepayer".
About $18,000 remains available this financial year through the scheme. Grant applications can be made via the council website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.