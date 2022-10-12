Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Revealed: How community grants are allocated by Orange council

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange City Council funding has gone to Glenroi Heights, Orange Eight Day Games, Bloomfield, Bowen Public Schools Wila Gurray Choir, Compassionate Friends of Orange, Challenge Community Service, Girl Guides, Road Safety Education, Canobolas Highland Pipe Band, Country Education Foundation, The Shepherd Centre, City Of Orange Brass Band, Bowen Community Technology Centre, Pinnacle Dragon Boat Club and the the Australian National Field Days.

Thousands of Orange rate-payer dollars are dished-out each year in the form of community grants - we've broken down the data to show where it's going.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.