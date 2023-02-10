History of Orange. Places in Orange NSW. Historic landmarks across the Colour City. Queen Elizabeth II tree, Bloomfield Hospital, Fairbridge Farm School, Gnoo Blas Racetrack and hundreds more. Pictures by Carla Freedman.
A tree planted by Queen Elizabeth II, abandoned hospital for the 'insane', century-old electricity pole, infamous school ruins, legendary racetrack, and hundreds more ...
"Extraordinary" relics of history are littered across Orange, often hiding in plain sight. The CWD has compiled the most comprehensive list of what - and where - they are.
The more-than-500 locations below are categorised into landmarks, buildings, private residences, parks and sports facilities, businesses, infrastructure, schools, and churches.
All are recognised as historic under official registries. Most feature on the NSW State Heritage Register and 2011 Orange Local Environmental Plan.
Historic buildings of Orange
Former Orange Town Hall - 247-249 Anson Street
Orange Town Hall at 247-249 Anson Street, Orange. Now OCTEC. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Commonwealth Bank - 244-246 Summer Street
Orange Commonwealth Bank at 244-246 Summer Street, Orange. Historic bank. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Lands Office - 92 Kite Street
Orange Lands Office at 92 Kite Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Myer building - 212-220 Summer Street
Orange Court House - 122 Byng Street
Orange Court House at 122 Byng Street, Orange. Orange Local Court and Orange District Court. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Fire station - 79 Summer Street
Orange Fire station at 79 Summer Street, Orange. NSW Fire. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Former AJS Bank - 226-232 Summer Street
Strand Theatre - 311-313 Summer Street
Strand Theatre at 311-313 Summer Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Grace Brothers building, Summer Street
Grace Brothers building on Summer Street Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Gallagher building - 286-294 Summer Street
Canobolas Shire Council Chamber - 126-130 Kite Street, corner of McNamara Street
Canobolas Shire Council Chamber at 126-130 Kite Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
T&G Mutual building - 189-193 Summer Street
Orange Post Office - 222-224 Summer Street
Orange Post Office at 222-224 Summer Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Scout Hall - 94 Kite Street
Orange Scout Hall at 94 Kite Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Orange City Band Hall - 3 William Street
Orange City Band Hall at 3 William Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Former West Orange Post Office - 19 Clinton Street, corner of Moulder Street
Temperance Hall - 11 Seaton Street, corner of Worboys Street
Historic landmarks of Orange
L&L and RM brass footpath inlays - Summer Street
L&L and RM brass footpath inlays on Summer Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
The Lone Pine - Lone Pine Avenue, corner of Bathurst Road
Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Tree - Robertson Park
Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Tree Plaque at Robertson Park, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Merungie Raine family grave plot - 4397 Mitchell Highway
Former Gnoo Blas racetrack - 1610 Forest Road
Gnoo Blas Racetrack at 1610 Forest Road, Orange. Gnoo Blas Motor Racing Circuit. Sign at Jack Brabham Park. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Fairbridge Farm School Memorial - Mitchell Highway
Fairbridge Farm School Memorial, Mitchell Highway between Orange and Molong. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Orange Cemetery old section - Lone Pine Avenue
Orange Cemetery, Lone Pine Avenue Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Coronation memorial plaque - Coronation Drive, corner of Wood Street
Queen Elizabeth II Coronation memorial plaque on Coronation Drive, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Mileage marker - Woodward Street, north of Duntryleague
First electricity pole - Byng Street, corner of Anson Street
First electricity pole in Orange on corner of Byng Street and Anson Street, Orange. In front of former Orange Town Hall. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Original steel and enamel Orange street signs - Byng Street, Summer Street, and William Street
Original Orange street signs on Byng Street, Summer Street, and William Street. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Tree planted by Queen Elizabeth - Robertson Park
Cenotaph memorial - Robertson Park
Orange Cenotaph War Memorial at Robertson Park, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
WWI 1914-1918 Memorial Hall - 245 Anson Street
Historic infrastructure of Orange
Orange Railway Station and Stationmaster's house - 150 Peisley Street and 158 Peisley Street
Orange Train Station at 150 Peisley Street, Orange. Orange Railway Station. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Former Orange ambulance station at 291 Anson Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Bridge - Hill Street, near National Avenue
Orange Racecourse Railway Station - 74 Canobolas Road
Storage tank - 130 Lone Pine Avenue
Ploughmans Wetlands - Ploughmans Lane
Ploughmans Wetlands on Ploughmans Lane, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Waverton and former dairy buildings - 76 Blunt Road
Historic churches of Orange
St John's Anglican Church - 7 Newman Street
St Phillip's Anglican Church - 768 Burrendong Way
St John's Uniting Church and Hall - 74 Kite Street
St John's Uniting Church and Hall at 74 Kite Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Uniting Church and Kindergarten Hall - 215-221 Anson Street
Five Ways Uniting Church - 1 Bathurst Road, corner of Summer Street
Church hall and former East Orange Council chambers - 31 Dora Street, corner of McLachlan Street
Uniting Church Hall - 215-221 Anson Street
Holy Trinity Church Rectory and Bluestone Hall - 251-255 Anson Street and 257 Anson Street
St Joseph's Church - 71-85 Byng Street
Baptist Church - 59 Sale Street
Former Methodist Church - 598 Cadia Road
All Saints Anglican Church - 10 Seaton Street, corner of Lucknow Street
Historic pubs, clubs, and venues of Orange
Duntryleague - Woodward Street
Duntryleague on Woodward Street, Orange. Orange Golf Course. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Railway Hotel - 19 Spring Street
Former Terminus Hotel - 105-107 Peisley Street
Royal Hotel - 251-257 Summer Street
Pubs in Orange. Royal Hotel at 251-257 Summer Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
The Victoria Hotel - 334-336 Summer Street
Welcome Inn Restaurant - 85-87 March Street
Hotel Canobolas - 266 Summer Street, corner of Lords Place
Pubs in Orange. Hotel Canobolas at 266 Summer Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Parkview Hotel - 281-285 Summer Street, corner of McNamara Street
Glenfield country inn - 1007 Forest Road
Hotel Orange - 312-324 Summer Street, corner of Peisley Street
Pubs in Orange. Hotel Orange at 312-324 Summer Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Occidental Hotel - 170-174 Lords Place, corner of Kite Street
Great Western Hotel - 145-147 Peisley Street
Union Bank restaurant and Union Bank Building - 84 Byng Street
Restaurants in Orange. Union Bank at 84 Byng Street, Orange. Union Bank Building. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Metropolitan Hotel - 107 Byng and 244 Anson Street
Newstead club - 47-49 Hill Street
Gladstone Hotel - 69 Byng Street
Pubs in Orange. Gladstone Hotel at 69 Byng Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Kelly's Rugby Hotel - 133 Lords Place, corner of Moulder Street
Historic schools and education centres of Orange
PLC Kinross Wolaroi School and Campdale former homestead - 63-97 Coronation Drive
PLC Kinross Wolaroi School at 63-97 Coronation Drive, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
East Orange Public School - 206-212 March Street, 46-56 Nile Street, and 45-71 Spring Street
Former Wolaroi mansion school building - 59-67 Bathurst Road
Mirrimbeena school house - 774 Burrendong Way
Orange Public School - 78 Kite Street
Orange Public School at 78 Kite Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Canobolas Public School - 386 Canobolas Road
Former Bloomfield Public School - 11 Louie Lane
Former Fairbridge Farm School - Mitchell Highway
Occasional Day Care - 85 Kite Street
Orange Occasional Day Care at 85 Kite Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Former March Public School - 780 Burrendong Way
Former headmaster's residence - 80 Kite Street
Child care centre and former mansion - 86 Kite Street
Orange Child care centre at 86 Kite Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Spring Hill Public School - 2 Seaton Street, corner of Carcoar Street
Springside Public School - 716 Cadia Road, corner of Kearl Road
Orange Infants School - 22 Sale Street
Historic private residences of Orange
Mena house - 50 Kite Street
Mena at 50 Kite Street, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Braehead house - 356 Canobolas Road
Mamhead house - 4622 Mitchell Highway, corner of Carroll Street
Homeleigh house - 359 Phoenix Mine Road
Charmaine house and shed - 730 Burrendong Way
Wyelba house - 459 Clergate Road
Rhodesia house - 169 Edward Street
Warrenbah house - 171 Edward Street
Warrenbah at 171 Edward Street, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Carramar house - 28 Kinghorn Lane
Tuckonie cottage - 793 Huntley Road
Winora house and barn - 1028 Huntley Road
Adavale house - 40 Brooking Lane
Bloomfield House, including remains of Moulder's orchard - 15 Catto Close
Garyowen house - 102 Franklin Road
Wendouree house - 68 Byng Street
Craigielee house - 23 Summer Street
Berrilea mansion - 27-29 Summer Street
Karinga house - 204 Woodward Street
Endsleigh house - 38 Endsleigh Avenue
Endsleigh house at 38 Endsleigh Avenue, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Trio of attached houses - 170-174 Moulder Street
Redluom house - 71 Moulder Street
Hiluneva house - 154 Moulder Street
Waroon house - 69 Dalton Street
Gladstone house - 319 Lords Place
Highgate house - 329 Lords Place
Blengarry house - 334 Lords Place
Middlesex house - 335-337 Lords Place
Glenelg house - 345 Lords Place
Carinya house - 365 Lords Place
Orana Court flats - 14 Orana Street
Rowena house - 81 Autumn Street
Bowen Terrace terrace houses - 3-25 Bathurst Road
Bowen Terrace at 3-25 Bathurst Road, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Carwoola house - 238 Cargo Road
Ammerdown homestead - 450 Mitchell Highway
Carwoola brick sheds - 4 Gartrell Way
Colwood homestead - 12 McKay Crescent
Former orchard and ruins - Dairy Creek Road
Cottage and brickworks - 148 Clergate Road
Gallipoli house - 311 Anson Street
Deltamu house - 313 Anson Street
Cottage - 11 Shepherd Road
Llanello also known as Croagh Patrick house - 10 Park Street
Llanello Croagh Patrick at 10 Park Street, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Maroombah mansion - 24 Courallie Drive, also 11 Malvern Avenue
Twilight house - 67 Dalton Street
Trebanog house and former inn - 79-81 March Street
Semi-detached cottages - 53 and 55 Prince Street
Eudora house - 67 Prince Street
Caeleon house - 25 Spring Street
Ormiston house - 397 Summer Street
Clare Villa house -12 William Street
Delvine house - 15 Murraba Close
Strathroy house - 24-30 Spring Street
Strathroy house at 24-30 Spring Street, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Wentworth Cottage house - 82 Beasley Road
Former butter factory residence - 15 Capps Lane
Former house and packing shed - 168 Shiralee Road
Girraween house - 150 Spurway Lane
Clifton Grove homestead - 2 Coolabah Drive
Rayville house - 84 Edward Street
Ivanhoe house - 115 Endsleigh Avenue
Offices - 160 Kite Street
Lamrock Terrace houses - 166-180 Kite Street
Lamrock Terrace at 166-180 Kite Street, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Roma house - 44 McLachlan Street
Rossi Orchard brick barn and shed - 98 Mount Pleasant Lane
Mt Pleasant house and barn - 101 Mount Pleasant Lane
Rosedale homestead - 671 Ophir Road
Maynooth house - 169 Anson Street
Galbally mansion - 60 Byng Street
Mansion - 62 Byng Street
Lansdowne house - 72 Byng Street
Emily house - 66 Byng Street, corner of Hill Street
Brownholm house - 82 Byng Street
Parkview house - 44 Clinton Street
Knocklong house - 73 Hill Street
Vincent house - 115 Hill Street
Winchmore house - 30 Kite Street
Winchmore at 30 Kite Street, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Corrugated iron cottage - 40 Shadforth Drive
Rose, Shamrock, and Thistle miner cottages - 115-119 Shadforth Drive
Melyra house - 119 Ploughmans Lane
Luxultan house - 291 Canobolas Road
Roseteague homestead - 425 Canobolas Road
Former Post Office Rose Cottage house - 471 Canobolas Road
Glengarra homestead - 84 Mt Pleasant Lane
Sheltering Pines house - 784 Pinnacle Road
Colveath homestead - 100 Shiralee Road
Evergreen homestead - 22 Evergreen Road
Failford homestead - 19 Failford Lane
Homestead - 1706 Millthorpe Road
The Channings house - 39 Kite Street
The Channings house at 39 Kite Street, Orange. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Semi-detached cottages - 316-318 Lords Place
Kingsciere flats - 102 Prince Street, corner of Anson Street
Anson Cottages - 107 Prince Street
Edenglassie homes - 92 Whiley Road
Rosebank house - 27 Worboys Street
Summer Hill house - 4837 Mitchell Highway and 56 Summer Hill Lane
Lynton house - 94 Lords Place
The Springs travelling stock reserve - Bounded by Hawke Lane, Rifle Range Road and Shiralee Road
Shed - 3 Spring Street
Eade Family House - 94 Woodward Street
Eade family house at 94 Woodward Street, Orange next to Elephant Park. Historic house. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Cottages - 121-131 Lords Place, from corner of Wade Place to Moulder Street
House and shed - 24 Dalton Street
House and shed - 8 Canobolas Road, corner of Pinnacle Road
House and brick stable - 11 Banksia Street
Wellwood homestead - 4982 Mitchell Highway
Dairy Creek house - 5110 Mitchell Highway
Clearview house - 18 Steeles Lane
Gobabla house - 100 Franklin Road
Historic parks and sports facilities of Orange
Newman Park - 197 March Street
Newman Park at 197 March Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Towac Pinnacle park - Unnamed road off Pinnacle Road
Campbells Corner park - Pinnacle Road
Wade Park and Wade Park Cottages - Moulder Street
Wade Park Cottages at Wade Park on Moulder Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Orange Showground, including Dalton's Pavilion and Agricultural Pavilion - Leeds Parade
Towac Park Racecourse and complex - 57 Canobolas Road
Cook Park, including fernery and Blowes Conservatory - 22-46 Summer Street
Orange Cook Park on Summer Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Gosling Creek Reservoir - 28 Bargwanna Road
Memory Park - Bathurst Road, corner of Icely Road and Allenby Road
Robertson Park - 259-279 Summer Street
Orange Golden Balls in Robertson Park at 259-279 Summer Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Jack Brabham fields and former aerodrome - 1610 Forest Road
Moulder Park Velodrome - Moulder Park
Historic shops and businesses of Orange
Stores - 84-86 Peisley Street
Geolyse building - 154 Peisley Street
Shops - 113 Endsleigh Avenue, corner of Kite Avenue
Australia Cinema 4 - 183 Lords Place
Australia Cinema 4 at 183 Lords Place, Orange. Abandoned cinema. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Shop by railway siding - 1067 Huntley Road
Shop - 119 Peisley Street
Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council - 42 Dalton Street, corner of Clinton Street
Soil Conservation Service of NSW building - 350 Peisley Street
Paediatric clinic - 125 Sale Street, corner of Prince Street
Geolyse building - 154 Peisley Street
Robert's Bakery - 184-190 Peisley Street
Robert's Bakery at 184-190 Peisley Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Corner store - 88 Warrendine Street, corner of Anson Street
Orange Co-op Cool Stores Ltd building - 14-16 Barrett Street, corner of Barrett Court
Caldwell House community health centre - 129-133 Sale Street
Mackie's Store - 211 Byng Street
Apostolic Life Centre - 33-45 Glenroi Street
Reform Mine - Mitchell Highway
Community Health Centre - 96 Kite Street, corner of Sale Street
Orange Community Health Centre at 96 Kite Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Solicitor's office - 209 Lords Place, corner of Colvin Lane
Shop - 215 Lords Place
Shop - 282-284 Summer Street
Second Chance Collectables and Canobolas Locksmiths building - 149-151 Peisley Street, corner of Kite Street
Stores - 84-86 Peisley Street
Wyoming Court offices and businesses - 182 Anson Street
Anson House - 193-195 Anson Street
Anson House at 193-195 Anson Street, Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Shops - 109-111 Byng Street
Canobolas Wool Topmaking building - 390 Clergate Road and 463 Leeds Parade
HACBS and former Building Society - 87 Hill Street
Nganbirra breast screening clinic - 127 Sale Street
Heritage conservation areas of Orange
Lucknow Heritage Conservation Area
Blackman's Swamp Heritage Conservation Area
Bletchington Heritage Conservation Area
Bowen Heritage Conservation Area
Dalton Central Heritage Conservation Area
Endsleigh Heritage Conservation Area
Glenroi Duration Cottages Heritage Conservation Area
Newman Park Heritage Conservation Area
Spring Hill Heritage Conservation Area
Other houses on the historic register
House - 100 Lords Place
House - 58 Summer Street
House - 125 Prince Street
House - 127-129 Prince Street
House - 137 Prince Street
House - 75 Sale Street
House - 81 Sale Street
House - 60 Sampson Street
House - 117 Sampson Street
House - 16 Worboys Street
House - 20 Worboys Street
House - 5 Spring Street
House - 21 Spring Street
House - 23 Spring Street
House - 105 Spring Street
House - 26 Wakeford Street
House - 8 William Street
House - 35 William Street
House - 2 Acacia Drive, corner of Beech Crescent
House - 52 Frost Street
House - 545 Frost Street
House - 72 Racecourse Road
House - 81 Woodward Street
House - 91-93 Woodward Street
House - 143 Woodward Street
House - 24 Worboys Street
House - 104 Franklin Road
House - 106 and 106A Franklin Road
House - 82 Lords Place, corner of Franklin Road
House - 84 Lords Place
House - 86 Lords Place
House - 92 Lords Place
House - 116 Warrendine Street
House - 94 Woodward Street
House - 21 Breen Street
House - 301 Anson Street
House - 303 Anson Street
House - 306 Anson Street
House - 307 Anson Street
House - 309 Anson Street
House - 315 Anson Street, corner of Casey Street
House - 322 Anson Street
House - 335 Anson Street
House - 101-105 Burrendong Way
House - 56 Dalton Street
House - 65 Dalton Street
House - 348 Lords Place
House - 349 Lords Place
House - 148 Shiralee Road, corner of Rifle Range Road
House - 135 Edward Street
House - 16 McLachlan Street
House - 678 Burrendong Way
House - 34 Caroline Street
House - 162 Kite Street
House - 16 McLachlan Street
House - 678 Burrendong Way
House - 65 Byng Street
House - 71 Dalton Street
House - 332 Lords Place
House - 336 Lords Place, corner of Dalton Street
House - 382 Lords Place
House - 384 Lords Place, corner of Margaret Street
House - 160 Margaret Street
House - 162 Margaret Street
House - 171 Margaret Street
House - 110 Matthews Avenue
House - 25 Ophir Road
House - 323 Peisley Street
House - 325 Peisley Street
House - 329 Peisley Street
House - 38 Autumn Street
House - 68 Autumn Street, corner of March Street
House - 119 Bathurst Road
House - 121 Bathurst Road
House - 123 Bathurst Road, corner of Cox Avenue
House - 241 Byng Street
House - 254 Byng Street, corner of Nile Street
House - 285 Byng Street
House - 287 Byng Street
House - 112 Dalton Street
House - 2 Hawkins Lane
House - 3 Hawkins Lane
House - 4 Hawkins Lane
House - 5 Hawkins Lane
House - 6 Hawkins Lane
House - 9 Hawkins Lane
House - 11 Hawkins Lane
House - 226 Margaret Street
House - 6 Nathan Street
House - 20 Nile Street
House - 22 Nile Street
House - 24 Nile Street
House - 148 Shiralee Road, corner of Rifle Range Road
House - 135 Edward Street
House - 16 McLachlan Street
House - 678 Burrendong Way
House - 34 Caroline Street
House - 162 Kite Street
House - 16 McLachlan Street
House - 678 Burrendong Way
House - 65 Byng Street
House - 26 Nile Street
House - 34 Nile Street
House - 74 Clinton Street
House - 102 Gardiner Road
House - 106 Gardiner Road
House - 108 Gardiner Road
House - 121 Gardiner Road
House - 123 Gardiner Road
House - 27 Hill Street, corner of Moulder Street
House - 50 Hill Street
House - 37 Kite Street
House - 52 Kite Street
House - 56 Kite Street
House - 261 Lords Place, corner of Hampden Avenue
House - 49 Prince Street
House - 69 Prince Street
House - 71 Prince Street
House - 97 Prince Street
House - 102 March Street, corner of Sale Street
House - 138 March Street
House - 47 Maxwell Street, corner of Tobruk Crescent
House - 49 Maxwell Street, corner of Tobruk Crescent
House - 132 Warrendine Street, corner of Endsleigh Avenue
House - 792 Burrendong Way
House - 109 Bathurst Road
House - 111 Bathurst Road
House - 101-105 Burrendong Way
House - 26 Caroline Street
House - 31 Byng Street
House - 58 Byng Street
House - 102 Byng Street
House - 74 Byng Street
