Located in Peisley Street, the Orange Railway Station building is one of the city's iconic buildings and came from an era of great changed in the region.
The Victorian era, brick station building opened on April 19, 1877, when the railway line was extended from Blayney.
A contract was awarded for the construction of the line from Bathurst to Orange in 1874 and a design for the new station building and residence was finalised in 1876 with the building completed the following year.
According to Orange historian Elisabeth Edwards in, Milestone in Orange: 140 years of Railways, published in 2017, Thomas Dalton, the then mayor of Orange drove in the last bolt with a silver-mounted sledgehammer on March 17, 1877, a month before the station complex opened.
Following the driving home of the bolt, people drank to the success of the railway at the Royal hotel where most people were served ale and the dignitaries drank champagne.
Ms Edwards reported that the contractor, Mr Mason, "took a party of ladies and gentlemen for a train ride a few miles down the track and back".
On the date of the offical opening, celebrations started early with a parade led by a brass band.
Ms Edwards wrote that about 1400 children were treated to "plum cake and other toothsome delicacies" in what is now Cook Park.
Contractors treated workmen and their wives to a lunch of roasted bullock.
A special train left Sydney at 6.20am to take Colonial Secretary Henry Parkes and MLAs to Orange and extra carriages were added in Bathurst to bring people who had not been able to board an excursion train to Orange that had left earlier in the day.
The ministerial train arrived in Orange shortly before 4pm.
At that time, the population of Orange was 2000 but about 7000 people were on hand to welcome the train.
The line was formally opened by the Minister for Public Works, James Hoskins and local children were treated to a short trip down the line and back.
The official party was given a banquet in the large goods shed, while Bathurst Volunteer Rifle Corp Band played throughout the evening. Mr Dalton announced that 50 tons of Orange flour would be sent to Sydney by the next day's train, which Ms Edwards said more than likely came from the mill operated by the mayor's brother, James Dalton. The day's celebrations ended with a grand ball.
The two-storey building included a residence for the station master with bedrooms upstairs. However, a new station master's house was built at 158 Peisley Street in 1885, located next door to what is now Mackies Cafe.
The main station building housed the central booking office, with extended wings along the platform for parcels, refreshments, waiting rooms and toilets.
Built in a Victorian period style, it includes corbelled and moulded render sills to double hung sash arched windows. The long verandah is supported on cast iron Corinthian-style columns.
There was also a goods shed for the loading of grain that was destined for the Sydney markets.
A guards' rest house was also provided in 1877.
Initially the station it marked the end of the line until the railway extended to Wellington in June 1880 and in 1885 a branch line was opened from Orange East Fork to Molong.
The footbridge that enabled pedestrians to safely cross the line between Peisley Street and Endlsleigh Avenue was built in 1910 and it was extended in 1938. The original component of the bridge is recorded as the oldest surviving footbridge in NSW and the only example of its type.
In the period that the Orange Train Station was opened, more than 8000 hectares of land in the region was being cultivated for wheat and those wheat farmers stood to benefit most from the opening of the line due to the increased ease of transporting their grain to Sydney.
The opening of the Great Western Line to Orange gave more people an opportunity to travel to and from Bathurst, the Blue Mountains and Sydney rather than relying on coaches and horses.
Farmers and orchardists could also send their produce to market by overnight train instead of relying on bullock drays. Miners could also send their raw materials by train to be smelted in Newcastle or Wollongong.
The railway also provided employment for train drivers, firemen, gangers, porters, signalmen and clerks, many of whom spent their entire working lives in the service.
However, as the railway lines extended further west farmers needed to change what they grew due to increased competition from the western wheat growers.
Instead, farmers in the Orange region began to grow more fruit and that change was in full force by the 1950s. The production of grain in the Orange district in the 19th century was replaced to a large extent with fruit by the 1950s when the Orange Producers Rural Association transhipment shed was built at the end of the decade.
In 1936 it was decided that the new headquarters for the district superintendent of railways was to be constructed next to the station on the north-western side.
As Orange grew, the rail activities were divided between the station in Peisely Street and the depot at East Fork.
Modernisation away from the 19th Century way of operation came in 1938 by the construction of a signal box, which provided a mechanized system to cope with the increased number of trains travelling through Orange.
Information sourced for this article came from a Heritage NSW report.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.