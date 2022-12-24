Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our Places

Our Places | Taking a look at Orange Railway Station

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
December 24 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Orange train station include a residence for the station master when it was built in 1877. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Located in Peisley Street, the Orange Railway Station building is one of the city's iconic buildings and came from an era of great changed in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.