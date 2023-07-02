GALLERY: Decaying ruins of the infamous Fairbridge Farm School near Orange provide a haunting glimpse into one of the region's darkest chapters.
Original beds, notebooks, clothes, typewriters, toys, and a piano remain littered throughout.
Sheep wander the abandoned playgrounds. Chirping birds and a distant rustle of trees in the wind are the only sounds in the once-lively hub.
Many of the buildings have been vandalised and signs of squatting are obvious.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman has compiled the most comprehensive gallery of the school in its contemporary state below.
Fairbridge Farm School operated between 1938 and 1973.
About 1000 students attended the school. The vast majority were orphans or born out of wedlock in Britain, and shipped to Australia from as young as four.
About 60 per cent are believed to have been sexually abused. As many as 90 per cent were physically abused during their stay.
A 2018 inquiry by the British government heard astonishing accounts of widespread and systematic abuse. It recommended compensation be paid to all former students.
About 150 of the institution's 1000 students are still alive. Alumni built a memorial at the adjacent Molong Creek in 2018.
"We used to come down here for swimming ... this was our sacred campground," renowned bureaucrat, businessman, author, and former student David Hill told the Central Western Daily last year.
"Fairbridge kids have mixed memories of Fairbridge School, but fantastic memories of Molong Creek.
"Even though the Fairbridge story is a pretty bloody ugly one ... this park is not all doom and gloom. It's a celebration and acknowledgement of the kids."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.