Sir Jack Brabham Park, motor racing ties to Orange sports field

By Tanya Marshcke
Updated October 1 2022 - 10:27am, first published 7:00am
The Orange sign at Sir Jack Brabham Park is a relic of the former airport and won't be moved when the new stadium is built.

Once a year the multi-purpose sports fields at Sir Jack Brabham Park are used to pay homage to the Gnoo Blas Racing Circuit, one aspect of the park's ever evolving history.

