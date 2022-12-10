If you are new to Orange like myself you may have driven past 92 Kite Street and wondered what the hell a Lands Office is.
It's not easy to miss either, thanks to recent work by Anton Hartley Colour City Painting which won three national awards.
The work was more than just a touch up, lots of hours went into getting the paint scheme just right to match the building's original Edwardian-era style.
So, what the story behind this structure that has been a permanent part of the ever-changing Orange landscape over the past 112 years?
The building as its stands now was erected in 1910 by NSW Government architect Walter Liberty Vernon.
Vernon was a British architect who spent 21 years designing buildings all over the state, many of which enjoy heritage status today.
The Lands Office had been in operation long before the modern structure was built, set up in 1885. These offices existed all over the colony of NSW to resolve land disputes.
In fact, the Kite Street site did more than just set up an important service, it also helped pave the way for the physical expansion of Orange.
As Heritage NSW states 'the opening of the Crown Lands Office in Kite Street building in 1885, as an early exercise in decentralisation, not only brought business but also confirmed Orange's premier position in the late Victorian mid-west.'
Former employee Shirely Duckworth described what the interior of the building looked like during the Second World War.
"When I worked there during the war years, there was a very secure strongroom or strong box in the middle of the building, and on top of this there was a large cylindrical drum, about twice as high as a man," she wrote.
"It was used to stretch the charts and maps that the draftsmen prepared."
While no longer a government building, the old Lands Office still occupies an important role in the colour city.
The building was bought by employment service provider OCTEC and now helps residents from all walks of life find a job.
So next time you find yourself in the CBD why not taker a stroll over to Kite Street and admire this mighty structure that has long been crucial to Orange and her prosperity.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
