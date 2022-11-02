Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Woman discovers long-lost relative as 'unknown' World War I veterans remembered at Orange cemetery

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:09am, first published 4:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Libby Raynolds had no idea her grandmother's uncle William Wrangham was buried in Orange until she was contacted by researcher Sharon Jameson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.