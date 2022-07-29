Central Western Daily
Orange death: Constable William Haviland, first police officer to die on duty in NSW

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated July 29 2022 - 5:11am, first published 4:30am
HISTORY: Constable William Haviland died at the corner of Sale and Byng Street. The coach he was in was turning the corner by the bank when witnesses heard the report of a pistol. Inset, a plaque honouring the constable outside Orange Police Station. Photos: CARLA FREEDMAN

This year marks 160 years since the first police officer died on duty in NSW when the only officer not injured in a gold heist was accidentally killed in a coach on his return to Orange.

