"The body was brought down here (Dalton's inn). I saw the body removed from the coach. I saw that deceased was shot somewhere about the head. I searched him and found his own revolver on his side in the sheath. I produce deceased's revolver and pouch as I took it from his side; the revolver is loaded in every chamber. I then searched the coach, and found the revolver produced lying in the bottom of it. I examined it and found one chamber discharged. It was Senior Constable Moran's revolver, and he being wounded could not wear it could not keep his belt on.

