The remarkable history of Orange's former 'Mental Hospital' - as it was dubbed in the 20th century - is laid bare in a new planning report, exactly 100 years since construction was approved.
Bloomfield on Forest Road was home to thousands of residents since doors opened in 1925. It pioneered revolutionary treatment methods for the era and comprised a radical layout.
Methods at the facility would likely be considered highly-contentious today, and much of the language used to identify psychological illnesses is unacceptable by contemporary standards.
However according to New South Wales' State Heritage Register, Bloomfield was an early adopter of proactive treatment at a time when most institutions were simply seen as "places of confinement."
Symmetrical buildings took advantage of "therapeutic views" to the east, while gardens and playing fields provided fresh air for patients. "The architecture and [location] was integral to treatment," the register says.
Bloomfield associates Dr Frederick Norton Manning and Dr Eric Sinclair were known for their early scientific approach to treating and de-stigmatising mental health.
A recent Statement of Heritage Impact filing by the OESC Country Club traces the hospital back to its roots to 1898, when initial plans for an 'asylum' on the 640-acre block were drafted.
Manning championed a shift from seeing institutions for the mentally ill as asylums or places of confinement to being places for the treatment of the patient's illness where the architecture and setting of the hospital was integral to patients treatment.- The New South Wales State Heritage Register
The original Reverside Centre and hospital buildings were designed by renowned government architects Walter Liberty Vernon and George McRae, with the experience of patients in mind.
Onset of WWI delayed construction, but official approval was granted in 1922. The first bricks were laid the following year by patients from the controversial and now-allegedly-haunted Gladesville 'lunatic asylum' in Sydney.
Bloomfield was officially opened in 1925 by Dr W. A. Couttie, NSW's somewhat-unfortunately-titled 'Acting Inspector for the Insane.' About 270 patients lived on site at the time.
A review of the hospital's operations in 1989 recommended the two-storey ward blocks be decommissioned, and the number of patients living on site slowly dwindled.
Bloomfield was listed on the New South Wales State Heritage Register in 2006 on account of its "high historic, associative, and aesthetic significance."
"[The hospital] is of historic significance to the development of NSW as it was one of only three dedicated mental hospitals built in rural NSW," the listing says.
"It has been continuously used as a mental hospital and its design demonstrates the evolution of mental health treatment overtime.
"Its design and setting clearly demonstrate the "enlightened" Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century theories on the treatment of the mentally ill."
