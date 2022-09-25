Central Western Daily
Our History

Orange Mental Hospital: The remarkable history of Bloomfield

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 25 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bloomfield 'Orange Mental Hospital' on Forrest Road, Orange. Picture by Mapio.

The remarkable history of Orange's former 'Mental Hospital' - as it was dubbed in the 20th century - is laid bare in a new planning report, exactly 100 years since construction was approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.