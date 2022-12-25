Described as an "engineering marvel" and "wonderful recreational asset," Orange's Ploughman's Wetlands was among the first of its kind anywhere in Australia.
Built in 2010 following years of devastating drought, the artificial creek's primary purpose is to capture and filter stormwater for use in the the town's potable supply.
The Ploughman's Lane site has also become a hub for native fauna and flora. It now features a popular walking track, seating areas, and designated fishing platforms.
"It's this wonderful combination of recreational asset, a habitat and ... [it] secures Orange's water supplies," Chairman of the Ploughman's Wetlands Care Group Neil Jones told the CWD.
"It's great for people's wellbeing to be able to experience this environment within an urban setting."
Orange's stormwater harvesting system - which also ties in Blackmans Creek - can provide up to 1300 million litres of water. That's about a quarter of demand.
Its history can be traced to the mid-2000s, when intense drought left Orange's primary water source the Suma dam dwindling dangerously low.
Orange City Council began investigating formal options in 2007, settling on the Ploughmans Creek Stormwater Harvesting Scheme.
Construction began in 2010 and took about 18 months. Total expense for the full system was estimated at about $5 million.
In the years since the site has expanded significantly, with new facilities and the introduction of native wildlife populations including birds, fish, and dozens of plant types.
In 2020 a boardwalk was constructed to complete the 900 metre walking loop.
Fishing was permitted in 2022, but not without controversy. Extensive damage to plant life and a significant uptick in littering have been recording in the months since.
"It deserves the protection and care that the community should be responsible for and be part of," Mr Jones said.
Installation of a Blue Bench as part of a campaign to raise awareness of mental health struggles is planned at the wetlands in early 2023.
