Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our Places

Our Places | How Orange Botanic Gardens overcame neglect, poor soil and vocal opposition

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
August 27 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Orange Botanic Gardens in Autumn. File picture

The Orange Botanic Gardens almost didn't exist due to vocal opposition and poor soil on a neglected former hobby farm north of Orange.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.