Every year thousands of people gather at Robertson Park to sit and relax or attend events such as festival night markets or Anzac Day services.
The park has also been marked by a 20-year campaign to get a public toilet.
However, the gathering place which takes up a city block and is notable for its manicured lawns and towering trees used to look much different.
When Orange's streets were first laid out in 1846 more than 14 per cent of the square mile dedicated to the township was devoted to parks and public open space.
However, 30 years passed before the council had the funds to develop them.
Robertson Park, named after the NSW Premier, Sir James Robertson, was dedicated in 1887 and planted with shady trees.
In 1892 it was considered to be so vital to the city's central business district the council made a serious effort to develop it by creating walks and providing seating.
Blackmans Swamp Creek originally crossed the park diagonally and in 1887 the project of concreting the bed of the creek began.
According to a history of the park provided on the Orange City Council website, the creek overflowed periodically, causing much damage to properties near Lords Place.
The channel was completed in 1893 and roofed over in 1937.
This year a golden ball art installation was installed to indicate the route of the underground creek.
Among the main features in the park is a marble fountain close to the Summer Street side of the park.
The fountain was donated by Cobb and Co in 1896, in honour of William Franklin Whitney, one of the partners in the firm. It is said to have been paid for by docking the wages of the employees.
The first bowling club in Orange was established in Robertson Park in 1900 with the existing Country Women's Association Hall operating as the club pavilion.
In 1913 club members were described as enthusiastic and skilled players "and it would be a poor heart which could not find rest and enjoyment in watching the competing games".
Also in 1913, the Town Band Committee added the bandstand that stands in the centre of the park.
In 1927 the ornate entrance gates on the northern side of Robertson Park were moved to Cook Park and installed at the corner of Summer Street and Sampson Street. Over the years, the park became an important location for war memorials and remembrance services.
The original cenotaph was built in 1952.
In 2012 the cenotaph restored and the names of the Orange and district residents who died in overseas conflicts were etched onto the memorial, which has become the focus of services including Anzac Day and Remembrance Day among others.
In 2015 bronze statues of a soldier and a sailor were added to the memorial.
There is also an older Boer War memorial near the CWA Hall, as well as a memorial to Victoria Cross recipient Major General Sir Neville Howse near the Byng Street crossing.
In recent years, Robertson Park has become a popular space for community celebrations such as the night markets for FOOD Week and the Orange Wine Festival.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
