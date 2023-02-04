A kilometre south of Summer Street lies one of the last great sporting facilities in the Central West.
The Moulder Park velodrome may not look like much to the uninitiated but for Orange Cycling Club secretary Mitchell Bland, it remains wonderfully "weird" and "accessible."
"There's been a trend recent of old velodromes being replaced with newer facilities," Mr Bland said.
"Dubbo, Bathurst, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga have all had new velodromes built in the last five years.
"A lot of things people are finding with those new velodromes is they are placed out of town and they are only used by cyclists.
"So it's unusual to have a velodrome in centre of town that is accessible for the general community. It's very easy for people to pop down and use it.
"It's build on the side of a hill. Every country velodrome has its own particular characteristic. Orange has an uphill and downhill which is just weird.
"It's just one of those things that makes country velodromes different."
The club has used the velodrome for decades, witnessing its transformation from gravel to tarmac, with plenty of potholes along the way.
In 2014 they made a return to to track racing at the facility for the first time since 1986. Fast forward to 2023 and the velodrome has become a shared space for residents, bikes optional.
"The velodrome has taught a lot of kids how to ride," Mr Bland said.
"It's a safe off-road environment for people are aren't comfortable on bikes and it's used by triathletes. We always have to share it which is absolutely fine.
"We reinvigorated track racing about 10 years ago. We actually re-commence racing next Tuesday (February 7)."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
