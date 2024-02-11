Extraordinary history of a tiny footbridge at Moulder Park in Orange

A narrow footbridge tucked away next to Moulder Park is among the last links to an extraordinary chapter of Orange history.
In its former life, the rusty steel structure now spanning Blackman's Swamp ran atop the starting grid at Gnoo Blas circuit.
"It's really the last bit of infrastructure from the track," club president Wayne Swadling told the Central Western Daily this week.
Orange's high-speed loop around Bloomfield Hospital operated between 1953 and 1961.
At least six major races were held, including the New South Wales Grand Prix and first ever Australian Touring Car Championship event - now known as V8 Supercars.
"Everyone thinks about Bathurst, but Orange is really where it all began," Mr Swadling said.
"There's so much history out there ... it's fascinating and worth protecting."
Founded by a local committee looking to promote Orange, the dirt roads that would make up the track were only sealed days before its first event.
Speeds exceeded 270kmh during the 6.03 kilometre lap, making it among the fastest - and most dangerous - circuits in Australia.
Formula One triple-world champion Jack Brabham's competed in his first road race at Gnoo Blas and won the "hectic" New South Wales Grand Prix on October 5, 1953.
Much of the former track has been reprofiled for traffic, including Huntley Road and Forrest - though a small strip is preserved as a walking track over Brandy Creek.
The annual Gnoo Blas festival - founded to preserve the site's history - is now in its 25th year, and in 2024 expanded to a three-day event for the first time.
