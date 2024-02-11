Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

Extraordinary history of a tiny footbridge at Moulder Park in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 11 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A narrow footbridge tucked away next to Moulder Park is among the last links to an extraordinary chapter of Orange history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.