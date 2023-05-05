Orange Courthouse, on the corner of Lords Place and Byng Street, is one of the colour city's most iconic buildings but it had a humble beginning with the first court sessions taking place in a bark hut.
The current courthouse was built in a Victorian civic neoclassical style in 1882 and opened in 1883 but it is not the first courthouse to be built at the location.
Among the best-known people to appear at the courthouse was bushranger Ben Hall, who was charged with robbery under arms in 1862.
He was found not guilty but later that year he was involved in the largest gold heist in Australia when banknotes and 2700 ounces of gold worth more than 14,000 pounds were stolen at gunpoint at Escort Rock on the Escort Way near Eugowra.
The building also housed birth, death and marriage records from 1856 including the birth of Andrew Barton 'Banjo' Paterson on February 17, 1864.
The building has been extended multiple times since its construction and most recently underwent a security upgrade that was completed in October 2020.
The work also included a new entrance on Byng Street and the facility holds three courtrooms for civil and criminal cases with a magistrate sitting daily in the Local Court, and judges also periodically hearing cases for the District Court and Supreme Court.
A perspex floor in the waiting area shows the old foundations from a previous courthouse at the site .
According to documents provided by Orange Courthouse, a memorandum was sent to the government in 1845 requesting a village be laid out in the Orange District.
Surveyor Davidson recommended the reserve at Blackman's Swamp was the most suitable position for the establishment of a village.
As a result, the village of Orange was proclaimed on November 18, 1846.
One of its first public buildings was the courthouse but it wasn't built immediately.
No land was sold in the village until 1849 and in 1848 there were only three buildings in Orange - an inn, a store and a house.
The first court of petty sessions was established at Frederick's Valley, now known as Shadforth, in 1847. It was later moved to Orange in 1849.
The first clerk of petty sessions was John Arkins, who came from Frederick's Valley and was also the storekeeper and postmaster.
He later resigned so he could open a shop.
His successor, William Tucker Evans held the position for 34 years until April 30, 1885.
The first court sessions took place in a bark hut on a slab situated at the site of the current courthouse.
The hut was also used as a church for visiting clergy and was the venue of the first council meeting on February 18, 1860.
A court was established in Orange in 1858 and for the next 19 years local Justices of the Peace performed bench duties until JT Lane, a local grazier, was appointed the magistrate in 1867. He is reported to be the first magistrate west of the Blue Mountains.
The tender to construct the first courthouse was awarded to Kennard and Snow in October 1860 and the building was completed in December 1862 having cost 1786 pounds to build.
Extra additions and extensions were added in following years and plans were made for a new courthouse in 1880.
The old courthouse was demolished the following year to make way for the new larger building.
The classical revival style at the front of the current courthouse has not changed since it was finished in 1883, however, at one point in its history it was painted pink.
The back of the courthouse has changed extensively though with additions added at the back in 1965.
Another new wing was opened in 2001 providing two more courtrooms.
A heritage study prepared for Orange City Council described the building as having "a fine symmetrically designed public building with lofty overpowering entrance portico and short flanking verandahs leading to projected gabled wings on either ends".
"Stone gate posts, lamps, stone picket base and cast iron pickets and gate all add authenticity to an imposing building designed by government architect James Barnet."
