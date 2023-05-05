Central Western Daily
Taking a look back at the history of courthouses in Orange

Updated May 5 2023
Several people outside the Orange Court House in Lords Place opposite Robertson Park in 1887. Picture courtesy of Central West Libraries
Orange Courthouse, on the corner of Lords Place and Byng Street, is one of the colour city's most iconic buildings but it had a humble beginning with the first court sessions taking place in a bark hut.

