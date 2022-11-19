Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our Places

Markets, meetings and motorcross, it all takes place at Orange Showground

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated November 19 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crowd watches the fireworks at the 145th annual show at the Orange Showground in 2017. File picture

Fearless bull riders, farmers markets, and medieval faires all draw crowds to the Orange Showground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.