Fearless bull riders, farmers markets, and medieval faires all draw crowds to the Orange Showground.
The site is also used for the annual Orange Show, circuses and motorcross, campdraft, as well as being a testing site during the COVID pandemic as well as a variety of other events and activities each year.
A fenced area inside the main area operates as one of Orange's leash-free areas for exercising pets.
The showground is also home to the ELF community centre for small functions, as well as a community garden.
During busy times it also takes on overflow from the adjoining Colour City Caravan park.
The first agricultural shows in Orange were held at four different sites, including at Cook Park and Wade Park, as early as 1863.
However, in 1908 a 48-acre site was set aside to be used as a showground at the current location off Leeds Parade in north Orange.
It was at that venue that the celebration took place for the 50th anniversary of the inception of the official Orange Show in March 1923, and the 150th anniversary of the Orange Show was held in May 2022.
During World War III, the Orange Showground was used as a detention barracks. It housed about 400 Germans and Austrians, who spent time at the Orange Showground in 1941 as part of their wartime internment.
An exhibition on those men called Enemy Aliens: the Dunera boys in Orange, 1941 opened at Orange Regional Museum on Saturday, November 19.
In April 1969, the Centenary Show was held at the grounds.
In 2014, Orange City Council approved a new 3200 square metre pavilion to be built at the showground.
The $1.6 million 80 metre by 33 metre Naylor Pavilion was opened in 2017 and named after former show stalwarts the Naylor family, with Ray and Betty Naylor being involved for decades.
It was further upgraded in 2021 with the addition a large-scale commercial kitchen with internal kiosk, male, female and disabled toilets and showers.
In 1877, the Main Western Line, a single line railway from Blayney to Orange was opened.
The railway line now runs past the showgrounds on the other side of Leeds Parade, and on May 9, 1881, a railway service was opened in that area and was initially named Larrance.
That service was renamed Orange Showground on September 23, 1909, and a platform was added on 1923.
The platform was closed on August 1965, and no infrastructure remains.
