This month marks one century since Orange life changed "in almost every way" forever - and evidence of the consequential advancement remains hidden in plain sight to this day.
Archives for the Orange Leader newspaper - direct predecessor to this masthead - outline installation of the town's first power pole outside Orange Town Hall in Byng Street on January 8, 1923.
"Everything was carried out in a most careful and capable manner by the foreman of works and staff," the outlet reported that week.
A "moderate" but "enthusiastic" crowd attended alongside Mayor Arthur Edmund Colvin, councillors, and Federal Member for Calare Sir Neville Howse.
"The use of electricity at present is ... useful for lighting only, but we particularly want to emphasise that the plant which we are putting in is to be a true servant to the ratepayers," Mayor Colvin said.
"In as much as it can do the domestic work, in some cases, much better than the domestic servant, and it has the great advantage of being always with you - it takes no day off, and its pay is unimportant.
"It will wash the dishes, sweep the floors, run the sewing machine, cook breakfast, wash and iron the clothes, etc. It will cool you on a hot day with a fan, and warm you on a cold day with a radiator. In fact, it will do almost everything.
"Your plant will be large enough to supply the entire population of Orange [8000] ... Provision is made for the eventual supply of 40,000 people."
The first brick generator was constructed across the road later that year, with lights jolting on across the Colour City en masse from 8 September, 1923.
The 14-metre Byng Street power pole remains in position to this day. Population now exceeds 40,000, with almost every home in Orange connected to electricity.
