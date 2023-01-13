Central Western Daily
Our History

Century since Orange changed forever with first electricity pole

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 14 2023 - 9:48pm, first published January 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Arthur Edmund Colvin, Federal Member for Calare Sir Neville Howse, and others at instillaton of first electricity pole in Orange (Colourised by Central Western Daily). Attatched, headline from Orange Leader on January 8, 1923.

This month marks one century since Orange life changed "in almost every way" forever - and evidence of the consequential advancement remains hidden in plain sight to this day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.