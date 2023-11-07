More than a month after demolition was approved, the Lords Place fiasco is set to flare up once again.
A proposed greyhound track, giant bird aviary, parkour park, New Year's Eve celebrations and several major building developments will also be debated at Orange City Council.
The public meeting begins 6.30pm at the Orange Civic Centre on Tuesday November 7, 2023.
By all accounts, proposed demolition works for Lords Place will be hotly contested.
On Thursday it emerged the reinstatement plan proposed by council staff would return just seven of 20 parking spaces, and cost about $190,000.
Some councillors believe this demonstrates the defeated proposal for a consultative working group to rectify shortcomings had significant merit, and should have been given further consideration.
"There's been this story that nobody wanted it and everybody hated it, but what we're seeing is - while everyone acknowledged it needed a bit of a rework - not everyone was totally against it," Cr Jack Evans said.
"It makes you wonder, was it smart to rush into this?"
Others say it reveals initial staff assurances the $1.58 million revamp was an easily-removable trial were "misleading."
"It said in the original report they could restore Lords Place to its original state if the project failed," Cr Jeff Whitton - who was behind the recent demolition push - said.
"The project has now failed. Nine councillors voted to reinstate it to its original state as per the original report. We didn't ask for options and we didn't ask for them to come back with recommendations.
"If indeed they can't reinstate Lords Place back to the full complement of car spaces, why didn't they say that in the original report? A number of councillors voted on that fact ... that could be viewed as misleading."
Ray White owner Roger Eddy - whose office is on the strip - expressed similar frustrations this week.
"We were explicitly told all the time that the street could be reinstated back to what it was ... with 23 parking spaces," he said.
"It was very misleading, because it was [approved] on the basis it could be totally reversed.
"It's been a debacle right from day one ... the biggest concern is we are only getting back seven spaces."
As previously reported, cafe Good Eddy is open to further discussions about potentially retaining its dining deck under certain conditions.
This week, a representative for the cafe said suggestions they're comitted to retain the deck are incorrect. They remain open to all options - including complete removal - but would appreciate further discussion on options available to them.
"It's been a complete nightmare. I just want it to be finished ... but we're not completely opposed to keeping [the deck] there," owner Maddy Howell told the CWD in October.
The CWD understands the matter will be raised by councillors.
Councillor Tony Mileto plans to bring an amendment to build a loading zone on Lords Place, following new requests from some business owners.
"They're [struggling to get] access ... so they would like a designated drop off waiting zone," he said.
Plans to design and seek funding for against "free flight" aviary at the Botanic Gardens will also be discussed, as staff refloat removing the historic building in Cook Park.
Most councillors said they're open to investigating options, but some questions the viability of constructing a new structure.
"I am 100 per cent behind having the aviary stay where it is," Cr Glenn Floyd said.
"I liked the idea of a free range area up at the Botanic Gardens, but I don't think we can have two running side by side.
"As far as I'm concerned if the public want the Cook Park aviary there then then that's where it stays ... we can do it up."
A proposal to investigate the viability of a parkour park next to Moulder Park is also on the agenda.
The increasingly-popular sport requires competitors to travel from one point to another as fast as possible by navigating obstacles.
Cr Tammy Greenhalgh brought the plan after meeting a trainer at Central West Gym.
"He was talking about the idea and how much the interest in parkour is growing ... they've had a massive increase in numbers," she said.
"It would definitely attract people to Orange.
"It's a great opportunity to be innovators ... if we can provide as many [sports] facilities as we can, the we're doing a good job."
Multiple significant subdivisions and development plans - including a 28-apartment residential building on Hill Street - will come to the chamber for approval.
An update on possible construction of a greyhound track at the old trotters track of Bathurst Road will be briefed to councillors in a closed meeting. It's unclear when public information will become available.
"My main interest is finding out what comes out of that meeting ... I'm all for getting this track up and going," Cr Floyd said.
Council papers reveal plans for a New Years Eve laser show, reinstallation of the new giant Christmas tree, and Carols by Candlelight in the North Court for the upcoming holiday period.
The next Orange City Council meeting will begin 6.30pm at the Orange Civic Centre on November 7, 2023.
