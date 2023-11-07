Construction of the new Orange skatepark is underway. Finalised design plans have been revealed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A half-bowl, two rails, small ramps, and two grind boxes will feature at the Glenroi Oval development.
The first concrete was poured in October. About 600 tonnes of soil is now on site for construction.
"It's absolutely great," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh told the Central Western Daily this week.
"We're upgrading a lot of the older infrastructure because the population is growing. We still need more."
A promotional poster attached to fencing gives the best look yet at layout designs approved by Orange City Council.
Completion in January, 2024 is expected. Total costs are estimated at about $440,000.
The project is adjacent to an existing small skate strip.
Architects Enlocus designed the new skatepark. Haley Constructions is contracted for the development.
Plans for further expansion are subject to more funding.
Orange is home to three skateparks. A snake-themed paint job at the Moulder Park facility was recently completed.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.