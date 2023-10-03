After almost a year of controversy, the million-dollar Lords Place overhaul will now be largely demolished.
Most dining decks, shade structures, green and blue paint on the road, outdoor furniture, and pot plants will be removed. Some parking spaces are set to be be reinstated.
A compromise to retain two platforms and shade structures in front of cafes Crema and Nimrods has been agreed to in principle. All newly planted trees will also stay.
Cost of demolition works are unclear. The project has so far blown about $180,000 over budget, with a total bill of $1,580,000 already estimated.
Among the loudest and most passionate crowds in recent history attended Orange City Council on Tuesday night, with about 45 raising signs to protest the existing street layout.
Councillors greenlit the demolition plan 9-2 after an at-times heated debate. The previously-approved children's art competition to decorate pot plants on the strip was meanwhile scrapped.
Acting mayor Gerald Power and councillors Jeff Whitton, Tammy Greenhalgh, Frances Kinghorne, Kevin Duffy, Glenn Floyd, Jack Evans, Steve Peterson, and Tony Mileto voted for demolition. The push to retain several features was brought by the latter.
Councillors David Mallard and Melanie McDonell voted against tearing out the revamp. An alterative "working group" plan to tackle community concerns was defeated.
The now-$1.58 million Lords Place overhaul was approved by council on October 18, 2022. Work began the following day, with trees cut down on October 20.
Works have proven controversial since. Many business owners told the Central Western Daily at the time further consultation had been promised prior to tree removals.
In September almost every business on the street signed a petition requesting an independent investigation, and exploration into the viability of demolishing the installations.
