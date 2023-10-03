Central Western Daily
Breaking

CONFIRMED: Lords Place revamp to be demolished by Orange City Council

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 4 2023 - 7:42am, first published October 3 2023 - 8:25pm
After almost a year of controversy, the million-dollar Lords Place overhaul will now be largely demolished.

