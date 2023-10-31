Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Obituary

Former Orange mayor and 'wonderful man' John Davis dies

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A giant of public life in Orange, John Davis OAM has died.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.